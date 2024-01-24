Augustana University chosen as the league favorite for the fifth consecutive season

BURNSVILLE, Minn — For the fifth consecutive season, Augustana University has been chosen as the favorite in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Softball Coaches’ Poll.

This marks the sixth time (2012, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023) that the Vikings have been selected by the coaches to win the league. The Vikings, the three-time defending regular season champions, amassed 193 points and 11 first place votes (coaches cannot rank their own team).

The 2023 NSIC Tournament champions of Minnesota Duluth is second with 186 points and the other four first place votes. Winona (Minn.) State is third with 168 points, followed by Minnesota State Mankato (155), St. Cloud (Minn.) State 144, Minnesota State Moorhead 123, Concordia-St. Paul (Minn.) 119, Bemidji (Minn.) State 87, Southwest Minnesota State 85, Minot (N.D.) State 79, Sioux Falls 72, Northern State 62, Wayne (Neb.) State 59, Minnesota Crookston 28 and University of Mary (N.D.) 15.

The preseason coaches’ poll is based off each coach ranking each team with the top team receiving 14 points, second 13, third 12, etc.

Northern State is picked to take 12th after finishing 13th (8-20) in the league last spring. The Wolves went 14-34 overall.

"We are excited for the upcoming season. Northern softball will have more maturing with six seniors and seasoned junior and sophomore class athletes," Northern head coach Ashley Schilling said. "This team has been working extremally hard this fall with goals for the 2024 season driving them. They are excited to begin and compete on the beautiful Koehler Hall of Fame Field."

The 2024 NSIC Softball season gets underway with non-conference play in February, while the 28-game NSIC schedule is set to begin on Saturday, March 23.

The 2024 NSIC Softball Tournament will have a 10-team single elimination format over four days played at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls May 1-4, hosted by Augustana University. The tournament will be streamed on the NSIC Network, with tournament passes or single game access available for purchase.

Augustana catcher-infielder Torri Chute, a senior from Woodbury (Minn.), and Minnesota Duluth's Lauren Dixon, a senior from Sobieski, Wis., are the NSIC Preseason Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively.

Nothern State players to watch include senior infielder-outfielder Claire Zyblut of Papillion (Neb.) and senior pitcher Lexi Chase of Chatfield (Minn.)

Zyblut batted .294 with a .357 on-base average, three homers, five stolen bases and 20 runs batted in last spring.

"Claire brings a variety of strengths to our team with her maturity, passion and unrivaled drive. Claire can assist the team with her hitting, speed and defense." Schilling said. "She has a love for the game that is palpable in her competitive drive and positive presence."

Chase went 6-14 on the mound with a 4.83 earned-run average and 73 strikeouts in 126 innings.

"Lexi is in her second year at NSU and is committed to bettering herself and her teammates by being dedicated and disciplined," said Schilling. "Lexi will leave a lasting impact as a two-year captain for our program."

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Preseason look at the Northern Sun Intercollege Conference softball race