Augustana softball reaching new heights under head coach John Nelson

Year one under head coach John Nelson a massive success for Augustina softball.

The Vikings 25 wins, most since 2015..

14 wins in conference play earned the Vikings a two seed and bye — at the CCIW Tournament Thursday in Bloomington against the winner of North Central North park..

Seniors Morgan Bielfeldt and Claudia Bucholz came in when the program won just 14 games in a season and credit Nelson and the senior class for changing the culture.

“He brings a lot of passion to the game and you can tell he loves the game so that keeps our passion alive,” Bielfeldt said. “Pushes us hard to work everyday on the field and off the field. Since coming in to the program, its been a complete 180 and we want to win. Want to compete and he pushes that. Its been a combination of John and the senior class and its exciting.”

“Seeing the difference between freshman year and senior year is night and day,” Bucholz said. “A lot of us have focused on the change of what we were doing freshman year and seeing how we wanted to make that difference. Every day we came in and practiced with intent and made sure this was the best year we could accomplish as a class.”

“Just made sure the kids were having fun and enjoying the process,” Nelson said. “They’ve bought in and have a ton of fun everywhere they go. That’s built a lot of confidence in them and they’re not afraid to make mistakes. That’s helped them quite a bit.”

