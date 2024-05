Augustana Softball closes out regular season with doubleheader sweep of Elmhurst

Augustana softball closed out the regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Elmhurst, 9-0 and 5-0.

The Vikings head to the CCIW Tournament as the two seed after 14 wins in conference play under John Nelson.

