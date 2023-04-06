Has Augusta ruined its famous 13th hole?

Augusta 13th hole

The story goes that in the late Seventies, Sam Snead was playing in the Masters with an enthusiastic and fearless debutant when they reached the 13th tee.

“When I was your age I used to smack it straight over the trees,” Snead said, pointing to the pines at the corner of the iconic right-to-left dogleg.

The young pro nodded to the old champ before launching a cloud-scraping drive that looked like it would clear the trees. Alas, there was a clatter. The ball pinballed between a few branches and fell into the creek. The tyro turned to Snead aghast.

“But of course,” Snead explained, “when I was your age, those trees weren’t anywhere near as tall as they are now.”

The anecdote is a favourite and may be apocryphal, but if nothing else, it highlights how the Augusta National has evolved throughout its 91-year existence, not least perhaps its most beloved hole.

The par-five at the conclusion of Amen Corner has experienced a few makeovers, mostly through length. It has never been a case of the green jackets applying a nose stud to Mona Lisa, but she has had regular appointments at the salon to have extensions fitted.

However, through it all – the rebuilt green in 1975, the 25 extra yards in 2002 – “Azalea”, to use its official moniker, managed to retain its distinction as arguably the greatest risk-and-reward hole in the game. Masters founder Bobby Jones probably best summed up its beauty-and-beast split personality in 1959. “In my opinion this 13th hole is one of the finest holes for competitive play I have ever seen,” he said. “The player is first tempted to dare the creek on his tee shot by playing in close to the corner, because if he attains this position he has not only shortened the hole but obtained a more level lie for his second shot.

“Driving out to the right not only increases the length of the second, but encounters an annoying sidehill lie. The second shot as well entails a momentous decision whether or not to try for the green. A player who dares the creek on either the first or second shot may very easily encounter a six or seven on this hole. Yet the reward of successful, bold play is enticing.”

Nobody found the lure any more irresistible than Bubba Watson in 2014 on his way to a second Green Jacket. Four years before, the American’s countryman and fellow left-hander Phil Mickelson had pulled off one of the most audacious shots ever witnessed down the stretch of a major. Locked in a tussle with Englishman Lee Westwood, Mickelson was amongst the trees on the right, with his ball nestled on pine straw.

Surely, he would have to chip out? Not Mickelson. The gap between the trunks directly in front would have vexed an overly plump turkey, but he went for it with a six-iron and the patrons roared as his ball zipped through and cleared the water in front of the putting surface, coming to rest within four feet. Masters, over. Green Jacket No 3 for the Californian.

That was a stroke of genius but Watson’s heroism was far less subtle and afforded the organisers sleepless nights. He sliced his drive around the trees and was left with a lob wedge for his second. On a par-five. Granted it was ‘only’ 510 yards, but it was still a par-five. And from that moment, something had to give. The hole was amongst the easiest on the course. The reward was too big, the risk too low.

Augusta National became increasingly desperate for the game’s governing bodies – the R&A and US Golf Association – to rein back the ball, but as their inaction began to appear terminal, the green jackets set about purchasing the land behind the tee-box from Augusta Country Club.

The noisy neighbours hung out until their asking price of $20 million was met. For a while, the lengthening appeared only to be a threat – lurking in the background like a parent’s warning – but last year a new tee was constructed that will add 35 yards if and when the tournament committee decides to put it into play (probably at least two days out of the four) this year. The tee is narrow and tight and tree-lined.

Will the magic remain or is this an addition too far? The pre-event judgements have not been favourable.

“I fear they have taken away the very essence of the hole,” Sergio Garcia told Telegraph Sport. Garcia adored the hole so much that the 2017 champion named his daughter Azalea. “It is special,” he added.

Patrick Reed is no Bobby Jones, but the enfant terrible of the Champions’ Locker Room provided an eloquent update to those words of the master seven decades ago. “There is going to be a lot of laying up,” the 2018 winner said. “I played with Dustin [Johnson, the big-hitting 2020 victor] and even he laid up both days.

“With that extra length, you can't cut as much of that corner and you can't get far enough down that left side that you could send in, say a four-iron or less. Anything more than that, it is a lay-up in my book. I think it'll take a little bit of the excitement out of it. Off the old tees, you can make an eagle three, but you can also bring a double-bogey into play. If it is now a lay-up, there’ll be no threes or sevens. It’s basically a birdie four, a par-five or the odd bogey six.”

This is the big concern. To protect the course’s integrity, the re-designers have removed its mystique and allure. Watson is not willing to take the blame. “Hey, nobody has ever Bubba-proofed a golf course,” he said. “All they've got to do is keep putting the greens out there and I'm struggling. No, they're good.”

Not everyone is worried. When asked by Telegraph Sport what he made of the addition, Rory McIlroy was hardly full of praise, but he was far from critical and, with remarks that might both thrill and petrify his many admirers, does not believe it is necessarily a three-shotter.

“They’ve made the tee shot easier because you don't really have to do anything with it anymore – just hit it sort of straight up the chute,” he said. “The second shot is now much more difficult and is a little bit like the 11th.

“The second there is much more difficult with how they've contoured the front of the green. I used to hit eight-iron from a flat lie into 13 and now I hit a five-iron with the ball way above my feet, a much more difficult shot to execute. It just makes you think a little bit more about the second shot, which I think is good.”

McIlroy has the ball-shape and distance to put himself in sight of the green. But listening to Johnson there will not be many. “It was soft and there was breeze, but for me, with my ball-shape, it’s a lay-up,” he said. “Can’t see a lot of the guys going for it, but we’ll have to see.”

Westwood is intrigued. “Don’t ask me if I’ve played it with the new tee, because I haven’t bloody qualified for the Masters this year,” he said. “But I’ve heard the talk. I’m sure they’ll use the forward tees and there’ll still be drama.

“I would be surprised if they don’t move it up for the Sunday and we can still say ‘the Masters does not begin until the back nine on Sunday’. They won’t want to lose that excitement. But it’s interesting with the R&A and USGA having now stated their intentions for a shorter ball. They wouldn't need that new tee then.”

There is a school of thought that Augusta has got exactly the reaction it wanted in having to threaten the identity of the cherished 13th. It has the funds to dish out the extraordinary sum, but it could be in an exclusive club of one in that regard.

Fred Ridley also had the power to announce in the chairman’s press conference on Wednesday that it backs the proposals and all but guaranteed that it will be implementing the new ball rule if, as planned, it is introduced in January 2026. In so many respects that would be a game-changer and, for fans of the 13th, a hole-changer as well.

As Mike Clayton, the former pro turned lauded architect, said of Ridley’s verdict – as the Augusta chairman expressed his support of the roll-back – it could one day be seen a seminal moment in a debate that has raged for decades, invariably with the 13th used as the prime example of a hole that has been left behind.

“They are the ones with no conflict and can argue solely on the basis of what advances in equipment have done to change how the course plays. Because no matter what they do, the players will always play there,” Clayton said.

“Of course, the 13th is the case in point. It looks to me what they’ve been forced to do there is the antithesis of what Alister MacKenzie wanted, because he made tee-shots with a great feeling of space and openness. And he’d have despaired at what equipment has done to a hole that he and Jones created to be a ‘monumental decision’. It is a huge shame.”