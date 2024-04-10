Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announces reconstruction of two local golf courses starting early 2025

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A big announcement coming Wednesday morning from Augusta National Golf Club.

Chairman Fred Ridley held his annual Wednesday press conference prior to the Par 3 Contest for participants and their families.

Ridley told the press that Augusta National Golf Club will support rollback regulations for the game, which were made by the U.S. Golf Association and The R&A.

The Chairman also shared plans to further accommodate players in the future with a two-phase project.

He says the first phase is to add underground parking at Augusta National Golf Club, with the second phase being a brand-new facility for players.

“The second phase of this project will open in 2026, and will feature a three-level state-of-the-art facility, designed to anticipate every need for players, their families, and support teams,” said Ridley.

But Chairman Ridley also announced that two local golf courses will soon get a major makeover.

This coming as he says Augusta National Golf Club is continuing their partnership with Augusta’s Municipal Golf Course (aka “The Patch”), and First Tee Augusta.

We caught up with some local golfers on the course today to get their thoughts.

Alan Manley has been playing at the Patch for more than 20 years, and now says his son just can’t get enough of the course.

“It used to be a chore to get him out here to play golf, and then once he made his first Eagle on Hole #13, he was always saying, ‘Daddy, when can we go play at the Patch again,” said Manley.

When he heard the news about the Patch being rebuilt, he couldn’t help but think of what’s to come.

“Oh that’s just great, just really exciting,” said Manley. “Anytime Augusta National is involved, it’s going to be world class, and we know that.”

First Tee will also see reconstruction as part of the project.

Sources tell NewsChannel 6 that the architects will turn First Tee into a 9-Hole Par 3 Golf Course.

The Chairman says Augusta National Golf Club is hiring Tom Fazio and Beau Welling to do the job: two of the top golf architects in the world.

“I mean, this course with their design and influence – it’s just going to do wonders for it. All it needs is a little sprucing up here and there, they’ve done a great job here in the last few years of getting it in great shape, and it’ll be a world class facility,” Manley said.

Scott Saraceni was also at the Patch with Manley Wednesday afternoon.

“Wow, that’s amazing. What Augusta National has done for this community, and does over and over again, is just admirable–and it’s good to see that it keeps happening,” said Saraceni.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson says the courses will be closed for the reconstruction projects, but there won’t be a need to go far to find another course.

“Keep in mind: you’re in Augusta. There’s a lot of golf courses that offer the opportunity for us to play affordably,” said Johnson. “There’s another one right across the street at Forest Hills Golf Club, which also has a rich history here in Augusta. So, I would imagine even if it is closed, there’s going to be plenty of opportunity to play while we undergo these extensive renovations with this partnership.”

Manley and Saraceni add that this project will continue to add to progress being made in the city.

“I think it will bring in family, kids, community, and grow the game of golf further. That’s the whole idea, just keep generations and generations to come, just to keep playing golf,” said Saraceni.

“It will help tremendously,” said Manley. “It’s probably going to make it a little more crowded for sure, which is a good problem to have. It’ll be good the Patch, and good revenue for the city for sure.”

Chairman Ridley says the rebuild will begin in January 2025, and expects the project to finish by April 2026.

