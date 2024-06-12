The Augusta Masters: the pinnacle of sport

France's Matthieu Pavon walks over Rae's Creek on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club .

It's colloquially referred to as "a tradition unlike any other", a moniker coined by CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz, heralding a four-day invitational, extended annually to around 100 professional and amateur golfers, whose dreams can either be realised or crushed, each April in Augusta, Georgia.

But the Masters tournament is so much more than a quartet of competition days culminating with the crowning of a champion whose career triumph and trajectory will forever be altered. It's a chivalrous week-long occasion, now in its 88th iteration, where the great and good of the game gather to pay homage to champions past and renew friendships amid an unparalleled botanical backdrop.

'A thing of beauty'

It is, in short, a unique exercise in the pantheon of sports; in the words of 2013 champion Adam Scott, an event that "really transcends the game of golf. It goes out into the entire sports world. It's really something quite special."

That's because everything about it is different. The most prestigious (and the first in the calendar) of golf's four majors, it is run not by a national golf organisation but by a private club: Augusta National Golf Club, one of the most exclusive and exquisite redoubts in the world and a place with its very own vernacular. For example, there are no fans or spectators to speak of, per se. The galleries of onlookers that frame the bonsai-perfect azaleas and luscious dogwood blooms, the russet-coloured pine straws and the unending emerald carpet of manicured Bermuda grass that rises up hill and down dale against the cobalt that is the Georgia sky are affectionately known as patrons.

They bear not a ticket but a badge – one of the most elusive (and thus sought-after) items in all of sports. And they are unquestionably the most decorous observers in this, the most genteel of settings. They come, or have been coming for generations, to this corner of The Peach State from far and wide, connected only by the love of the game. And the game presented here is unlike anywhere else in the world.

"This golf course is a thing of beauty and it's what makes this tournament special," says Gary Player, the three-time Masters champion, now 88 years old. "It is always in magnificent condition. I always say, if there is a golf course in heaven, this is where I'd like to be the head pro, but I'm not in a hurry to tee off!"

A throwback atmosphere

While golf's three other majors are held at different venues each year, this originally 365-acre undulating site – a long-abandoned commercial nursery that was identified in 1931 and has been expanded, tweaked, altered, lengthened and improved over the years – has been the permanent host of the contest since its inception in 1934. It's a place that puts splendour and tradition at the forefront.

A place where frivolities such as photography and mobile phones are strictly prohibited for patrons, creating an in-the-moment milieu for the 50,000 daily attendees and a throwback atmosphere best discernible to first-timers who suffer from digital detox or an information vacuum by the bank of hardwired courtesy course phones, the only tether to the outside world.

Even the trophy is different, in that it isn't a trophy at all. It isn't rendered in gold, platinum or silver. You wouldn't put it on a mantelpiece. But if you ask the game's greatest champions, rather than receiving any precious-metal award, they'd most likely prefer to don the coveted green Australian wool jacket, a practice that began in 1949.

Scottie Scheffler wears the green jacket after winning the 2024 tournament

Rolex link runs deep

With all things of great value, be they covetable objects, crafted experiences or sumptuous set-pieces like this, it's usually their provenance, rooted in years of heritage, coupled with excellence in innovation and a touch of mystique, that creates the enduring legend. Which is why it isn't at all a surprise that the tournament commemorated another milestone this past April when it celebrated 25 years with Rolex as a partner.

The affiliation began in 1967 when Arnold Palmer became the brand's first Testimonee in the sport, joined by his friends and great rivals Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player. Known together as The Big Three, these legendary players changed the face of golf forever, and their partnership with Rolex marked the beginning of a relationship based on the shared commitment to continuous improvement. Since then, the affiliation has grown and flourished, permeating every level of the game worldwide: from elite players and golf legends to all the game's Major championships, Rolex is ever-present.

The links between the two entities run deep – from a shared commitment to excellence to a reputation for longevity and endurance, a myriad of threads connect the two. And just as Rolex has its own verbiage and signifiers known only to devotees, so too does Augusta National. There is Magnolia Drive and Butler Cabin, Amen Corner and Rae's Creek. It's a place where specific, esoteric designations usually lost to time are known as if they were coined only yesterday – not yesteryear.

And like all great masterpieces, a week at the Masters tournament unfolds and builds like a beautifully composed symphony. The first movements are the practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday. Then comes the Chairman's Press Conference, heeded with even more attentiveness than ever, given the changes in the world of professional golf. It is followed by the Champions Dinner – a tradition that started with Ben Hogan back in 1952 and takes place in the clubhouse, a white colonial-style clapboard structure of diminutive proportions, framed by wisteria and flowering beds, that has many a story to tell.

Take the private nook tucked in the rafters. Called the Crow's Nest, it is home for the amateurs who earn their place in the field. It was, after all, the greatest amateur to play the game, Bobby Jones, who founded Augusta National Golf Club and, to this day, the tournament still honours those who play exclusively for titles and the joy of competition, not pay.

A canvas of perfection

The amateurs join the professionals for the family-friendly Par 3 contest on Wednesday, the last opportunity for the competitors to exhale before embarking on the quest for the Green Jacket, which kicks off on Thursday morning with the Honorary Starters Ceremony, when three legends of the game – this year Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson (all Rolex Testimonees, as they are known) – launch their tee shots and the tournament finally gets underway.

But what about actually playing Augusta National – a notoriously deceptive and devilishly difficult course that has befuddled the finest for decades? "I've always loved playing here," said Tiger Woods this April. "I've been able to play here since I was 19 years old. It's one of the honours I don't take lightly, being able to compete. There is such an aura about playing this golf course that, unless you have played and competed here, you don't really appreciate."

Someone who not only appreciates it but has, forgive the pun, mastered it in relatively short order is Scottie Scheffler, a young Rolex Testimonee who this year won the second of his Green Jackets in just five starts, by three shots. In keeping with tradition, Scheffler received the coveted Green Jacket from fellow Rolex Testimonee, and 2023 champion, Jon Rahm. Discussing what it meant to achieve this historic feat at Augusta National and to follow in the footsteps of many Rolex golf legends, Scheffler said, "It's extremely special to be mentioned in the same context as those individuals. I still remember watching the Rolex commercial from a couple of years ago when I won the Tournament; seeing myself put on the Green Jacket in a Rolex advertisement was pretty wild. I'm proud to be associated with their brand. I'm proud to be associated with those other great champions as well."

True to form, the 27-year-old world No 1 dominated, making six birdies in a nine-hole stretch as he navigated and negotiated his bulletproof game around the sylvan fold of the Georgia dogwoods in this timeless gallery of greatness.

And that's what Augusta National Golf Club is. A canvas of perfection. A tableau of faultlessness rendered across 7,500 yards that each April entices and enraptures us mortals and tests the might and moxie (and the hopes and dreams) of professionals and amateurs alike. No wonder it captures the imagination of the golfing (and non-golfing) world, because it hosts more than a tournament – it's theatre, and a perpetual tradition unlike any other.