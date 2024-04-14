Augusta locals watch planes take off ending Masters week from Daniel Feild

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – With Masters week coming to a close, patrons from across the county will be leaving Augusta to head home.

As patrons leave Garden City, those who live here have a special way of saying goodbye.

With over 300 planes parked at Daniel Field Airport for this Masters Tournament, there are plenty of planes for people to sit and watch take off.

“The weather is beautiful it’s a perfect time to sit out here and enjoy planes leave. The Master’s traffic was pretty bad up that way, but this is one of the joys of it,” said Joseph Carrethers, a spectator. “So, I’m keeping him alive and keeping him entertained for a couple of hours. I’m not sure what time of day that they really start taking off; they really start leaving. I assume it would be sometime this evening. So, we will be back and forth. We will probably come back out later.

Each year, many participate in the tradition of sitting outside of Daniel Village to enjoy the weather and watch the planes take off from the runway at the end of the Masters Tournament.

“This is our fourth year now, third or fourth year. We’re both off work. It’s the weekend. It’s just something we enjoy doing: coming out here watching the airplanes take off and enjoying the day off,” said Joshua Keep, a spectator.

This is a tradition many do each year to close off this busy week and will look forward to next year.

