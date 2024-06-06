Augusta Fencers Club teaches students of all ages

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Fencers Club is a place where aspiring fencers of all ages can learn the sport.

For this episode of “Your Hometown Road Trip,” the team stopped by and talked with owner, Rudy Volkmann about his business, fencing, and more.

Tell us about where we’re at right now.

“This is the Augusta Fencers Club, it’s a building that was built in 1963, and my business partner and I bought this about twelve years ago and revamped it to be a fencing club.

Tell me about your background in fencing.

“I took my first fencing class in 1960, and taught my first fencing class in 1964. I’ve been involved in fencing and fencing leadership in the south since 1972, mostly as a teacher but also as a competitor.”

What do you think people take away from fencing?

“Surprise, I think fencing more than any other sport develops this unique isolation of your muscle control. It’s one of the reason why actors and other people suggest fencing. It teaches you body awareness and body control, hand eye coordination, how to deal with aggression in a positive manner. It’s very cardio, it’s a great game for everyone, it’s taken me all over the world.”

What are the students age range?

“Our youngest student starts at age 7, so we have kids classes, we have adult classes, we have introductory classes, teen classes, I think my oldest student is around 60 now.”

What is it you love about fencing?

“Years ago in an interview I had to admit that the bottom line is I really like hitting people with Iron sticks.”

Volkmann would then go on to show the team about fencing and demonstrated some of the techniques.

He hopes people who are interested reach out, and give the sport a try.











