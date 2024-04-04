Augusta commissioners approve lease of The Patch to Augusta National and Augusta Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It would be the biggest thing to hit The Patch Golf Course since it opened in the late 1920’s…

“Creating a world class municipal golf course right here in Augusta, Georgia, where you know we’re known for being the golf capital of the world. We’re really excited about the partnership,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

It was officially announced at last year’s Masters, a partnership between Augusta Tech and Augusta National to take over the city golf course.

Now Commissioners approving the lease agreement to hand over the keys starting January of 2025.

“Quite a partnership, what we know as The Patch I think it’s going to be a game changer for Augusta,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

For The Patch it will change the game, it calls for the new partnership to make renovations at the golf course, but the lease agreement does not spell out how much will be spent, but city officials say the makeover will be major.

“I can tell you it is to the tune of tens of millions of dollars to create a world class municipal golf course not seen like like any place you’ve ever been,” said Mayor Johnson.

The Patch has a loyal following of golfers who embrace it as is, but the concern, how will millions in renovations impact fees?

“Will it be so outrageous we won’t be able to play every day like we do? Is the membership going to be much higher that basically my main concern,” said course member Stephan Illidge.

The lease agreement is a dollar a year for up to fifty years.

It does not address fees for golfers.

It does have a 180-day inspection clause that would allow the new partners to back out if unsatisfactory conditions are found.

