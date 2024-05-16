Augusta Christian baseball looks for state title visiting Cardinal Newman

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Augusta Christian baseball on the road at Cardinal Newman for game 2 of the SCISA 4a State Championship Series. The Lions, defending state champs in 4A, took game one and in game two we didn’t get to finish the first inning before we had a 45-minute lightning delay. Eventually the skies cleared, we got a rainbow, and back to baseball.

trailing 3-0, Luca Perriello gets things going with a shot into centerfield. Then Khaleel Pratt tomahawks it over the fence in left field. Bat flip and all, Lions make it 3-2. Pratt also pitched 7 innings in the game.

In the top of the 7th trailing 6-2, Malachi Duncan gets the base hit to right field with a man on. The Lions would load the bases for the top of their lineup, but two strikeouts later and down to their last out, the Cardinals intentionally walk Pratt to bring in a run making it 6-3. Then Ethan Duckworth’s short bouncer to third base is good enough to score Duncan and make it 6-4. Then Wilson Donnely hits one to the shortstop, but he beats the throw to first. Jonah snipes scores and the Lions trail by 1. Eric Doyon keeps his cool and watches ball four, that scores Khaleel Pratt to tie the game at 6 all. Augusta Christian forces extra innings.

In extras, the Cardinals get the ball in play and a bad throw from the Lions to second base would bring in the winning run for the cardinals. 7-6 is the final score.

The winner-take-all game 3 will be in Lexington on Thursday.

