Augusta-area star recruit Mason Short de-commits from Alabama football. Here's what we know

Class of 2025 recruit Mason Short has de-committed from Alabama football.

The Evans High School star offensive lineman announced the move via X on Tuesday morning. The move comes after Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired earlier this month. Short took another visit to Athens last weekend, planned before Saban's decision, to spend time on the University of Georgia campus.

BREAKING: Four-Star OL Mason Short (2025) tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The 6’6 315 OL from Evans, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since April



Holds a total of 20 Offershttps://t.co/hQO7xtZMkR pic.twitter.com/NwXcHgSmsb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024

Short becomes the next high-profile recruit to de-commit from the Tide following Saban's departure. Five-star receivers Ryan Williams and Jaime Ffrench announced their decisions within the last six days.

Several college coaches visited Evans last week, including from Ohio State and Clemson. Short originally committed to Alabama April of last year, but is also fielding a number of Power Five offers, including Georgia and Ohio State.

At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Short has been one of the most highly-recruited offensive line prospects in the country since he was a freshman. He's a two-time Augusta Chronicle Dream 16 and all-area selection.

“His parents have raised him the right way. He’s a good Christian young man and he’s very humble,” Evans coach Barrett Davis said of Short entering his sophomore year. “He works hard in the weight room. He stays on top of his work in the classroom. He’s never been big-headed and he’s a ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ type kid. All around, he’s been an honor to have in our program.”

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Alabama football recruiting: Mason Short de-commits from Crimson Tide