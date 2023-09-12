An Augusta-area high school football program & coach have parted ways. Here's what we know

The Augusta Christian football head coach position is once again in flux.

Head of school Les Walden confirmed to The Chronicle coach Chris Thomas is no longer with the program. According to Thomas, he was fired prior to the Sept. 8 football game against Hephzibah. Thomas declined to comment further on the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

Walden said athletic director Mark Ethridge has taken over head coaching duties for the varsity football program.

Vote: Week 4 Augusta-area high school football player of the week

What we learned: Here’s what makes Hephzibah football a contender, a game changer for Evans and more

'We're so close': Greenbrier football coaches, players trust the process amid losing skid

Augusta Christian hired Thomas, who was offensive coordinator at Greene County High School, in February after moving on from Andrew Stickel. Thomas also had a previous stint as an assistant at Laney. Stickel led the program for three seasons and is now coaching receivers at Lakeside.

Several Augusta Christian players have transferred out of the program since last season, including class of 2024 linebacker Wesley Michaelson (Aquinas) and highly recruited class of 2026 receiver Aaron Gregory (Douglas County). Standout 2026 receiver and Florida State legacy commit Devin Carter transferred to Cedar Grove after just one game with the Lions and 2025 quarterback Marc Owen Chancey is no longer with the program.

Augusta Christian began the year with a 34-18 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta but has dropped three-straight contests to Bulloch Academy, Hephzibah and Bethlehem Christian Academy.

Augusta Christian (1-3) hits the road this week against Trinity Collegiate in Darlington, S.C.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Christian football coach Chris Thomas no longer with program