This Augusta-area football player uses rugby background to excel in the trenches

In America, football is the closest thing to what most imagine for a comparison to gladiators.

For many, football is considered ultimate test of physicality. For junior Greenbrier lineman Nathaniel Rank, however, it might be a step down from the sport he grew up playing in the United Kingdom – rugby.

“Obviously, there are no pads. There’s a lot more contact than football and it’s a lot harder hitting,” he said. “Rugby was more skillfully taking them down, and I feel like football is a lot more about just slamming into them and knocking them down. I think that’s the biggest difference.”

Nate Rank's transition from rugby to American football

Rank spent five years in the UK (in Yorkshire) while his father was stationed overseas working for the federal government. He moved back to the states in time to begin high school and eyed two different sports when he set foot on campus at Greenbrier.

“I knew I was going to play football and wrestle,” he said.

For those who follow Greenbrier athletics, that might come as no surprise. The Wolfpack wrestling program is one of the largest in the state and many football players participate each season. Wrestling coach Ty Abero works with the football team Friday nights and often sees the same faces in the gym the next morning. Former Wolfpack standouts like Beau Shugarts and Dakota Williamson excelled on the football field because of their time on the mats.

Playing on the offensive and defensive line is a tough place to grow up on the field. From gaining leverage in the trenches, to tackling to simply learning the best way to fall, the skills taught in wrestling often translate directly to the football field.

“The biggest thing is if you want to get good at football, do wrestling,” Rank said. “It helps with everything.”

Being a junior makes Rank of the eldest members of this Greenbrier roster, but his growth in three years is indicative of the progress Tony Kramer’s program has made to this point. The Wolfpack begin region play on the road at Statesboro Friday, Oct. 6.

