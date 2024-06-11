August 2024: Juventus Women in the USA!

It's official! In just a couple of months Juventus Women will be, for the first time, in the United States of America! The Bianconere's participation in the summer tournament 'The Women's Cup' has been confirmed.

The Women's Cup will take place in Louisville, Kentucky, from 9-13 August.

THE WOMEN'S CUP FORMAT

Bianconere will play two games in the tournament, which will involve international clubs such as Racing Louisville FC of the American NWSL, Chilean side Colo-Colo as well as Brazilian side Palmeiras Futebol Feminino.

Two semi-finals will be drawn, with there then being a final between the winners of those and a third-place playoff between the losers of the semi-finals. All games will be held at the Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, a modern 11,000-capacity stadium.

It promises to be a great international event for the Bianconere, and an experience to remember in the United States.

Tickets will be available on the official website of The Women's Cup - https://thewomenscup.world/.

See you there, Bianconeri!