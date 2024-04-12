Advertisement

Augsburg edges closer to European spot with 2-0 win over Union Berlin

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, left, Union Berlin's Andras Schafer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    1/5

    Germany Soccer Bundesliga

    Augsburg's Ruben Vargas, left, Union Berlin's Andras Schafer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Augsburg's Mads Pedersen, left, and Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    2/5

    Germany Soccer Bundesliga

    Augsburg's Mads Pedersen, left, and Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Augsburg's Arne Maier, left, and Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    3/5

    Germany Soccer Bundesliga

    Augsburg's Arne Maier, left, and Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    4/5

    Germany Soccer Bundesliga

    Union Berlin head coach Nenad Bjelica reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Augsburg's Phillip Tietz, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    5/5

    Germany Soccer Bundesliga

    Augsburg's Phillip Tietz, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Augsburg, at the WWK-Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Friday, April 12, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN (AP) — Phillip Tietz scored his eighth goal of the season and Sven Michel netted against his former club to give Augsburg a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in a lackluster Bundesliga encounter on Friday.

Tietz seized on a poor back pass and managed to squeeze his shot under the despairing goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow to give Augsburg the lead two minutes into the second half.

Michel finished well after a one-two with Arne Maier nine minutes from time to guarantee all three points for the home side.

The win edged Augsburg closer to the top six and a place in next season’s European competitions. It currently sits in seventh, three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which has a game in hand.

Union Berlin remains 13th with 29 points. It has scored only 25 goals, the second lowest total in the league this season after second-to-last Cologne.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer