Augsburg edges closer to European spot with 2-0 win over Union Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — Phillip Tietz scored his eighth goal of the season and Sven Michel netted against his former club to give Augsburg a 2-0 win over Union Berlin in a lackluster Bundesliga encounter on Friday.
Tietz seized on a poor back pass and managed to squeeze his shot under the despairing goalkeeper Frederik Rønnow to give Augsburg the lead two minutes into the second half.
Michel finished well after a one-two with Arne Maier nine minutes from time to guarantee all three points for the home side.
The win edged Augsburg closer to the top six and a place in next season’s European competitions. It currently sits in seventh, three points behind Eintracht Frankfurt, which has a game in hand.
Union Berlin remains 13th with 29 points. It has scored only 25 goals, the second lowest total in the league this season after second-to-last Cologne.
___
