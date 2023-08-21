Auglaize Historical Society seeking funds for marker

Aug. 21—AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The Auglaize County Historical Society announced Monday that it is asking for funding for a permanent marker for the listing of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Glynnwood.

The building has been in the National Register of Historic Places for over four decades, but no marker has ever been placed to show this.

The historical society is asking for the funds needed to cast the marker, in production in Marietta, from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.

The marker will be placed in front of the church, but no date is set for its arrival or dedication.