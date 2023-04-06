Audrey Cordon-Ragot registered with Human Powered Health on UCI website

Audrey Cordon-Ragot of France

Audrey Cordon-Ragot is registered to compete with the American outfit Human Powered Health and is now officially listed on the team's roster on the UCI's website.

The confirmation of her transfer comes two weeks after Cordon-Ragot resigned from the Spanish-registered Zaaf Cycling Team over allegations that the team has not paid rider salaries.

She is also listed as a member of the Human Powered Health, on the sport governing body's website, just two days ahead of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift held on April 8, an event she had hoped to race this season.

The UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews on Thursday, that it would consider an athlete's requests for authorisation to register with a new team ahead of the designated transfer window in June, on a case-by-case basis.

Read More

Cordon-Ragot runs out of patience and leaves Zaaf Cycling



Cordon-Ragot alarmed as Zaaf could be forced to use bank guarantee to pay salaries



Zaaf under investigation after allegations team failed to pay rider, staff salaries

"The UCI shall consider requests for authorisation to register with a new team before the next registration period in case a rider had manifest and compelling reasons for terminating their contractual relationship with their previous team," a representative of the UCI wrote to Cyclingnews.

"The UCI has received communications reporting alleged issues with the UCI Women’s Continental Team Zaaf. The UCI is in the process of clarifying the situation with the riders, the team and the national federation responsible for the team registration and shall ensure that the applicable rules and procedures are complied with."

Cordon-Ragot ended her previous contract with Zaaf Cycling following what she called a "lack of professionalism" and allegations that the team's management has not paid some riders and staff salaries since January 1, 2023.

The Spanish-registered Continental women's team is currently under investigation by the UCI and the Spanish Cycling Federation as the sport governing bodies seek to clarify the team's financial situation and, if necessary, execute the bank guarantee to compensate riders and staff.

Story continues

Cyclingnews has contacted the Zaaf Cycling Team to clarify the team's financial situation, along with the allegations that it has not paid some riders and staff and allegations of a lack of professionalism, but the team has not yet responded.

Cordon-Ragot submitted her resignation from Zaaf Cycling Team on March 22 after completing the Tour de Normandie Féminin, and she stated that she had hoped to change teams during the transfer window, which opens on June 1, so that she could compete at her targeted Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

However, she no longer needs to wait that long and now that she has been permitted to sign with Human Powered Health in April, she can resume the competition programme. This means that she could race as soon as Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Saturday, a race in which she finished 8th in 2021 and 27th in 2022, helping her former Trek-Segafredo teammates Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini to victories.

It's been a turbulent eight months for Cordon-Ragot, who suffered a stroke ahead of the World Championships last September and then was part of the group of riders left without a contract when the B&B Hotels team suddenly collapsed.

Since beginning her season with Zaaf Cycling in January, she has finished 3rd at Women's Cycling Pro Costa de Almeria, 6th at Vuelta CV Feminas, raced at the UAE Tour Women, 3rd at Omloop van het Hageland, 4th at Le Samyn des Dames and her last race was at the Tour de Normandie in March. Now a member of Human Powered Health, her racing schedule has yet to be confirmed.