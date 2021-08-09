Steve Haas, Director of Operations for Audrain Motorsport

Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Audrain group is proud to announce that devoted automotive enthusiast and successful business professional, Steve Haas, has joined Audrain Motorsport as the Director of Operations.

Steve has extensive experience in nearly every aspect of the industry, from manufacturing, sales, marketing, and ecommerce. Most recently, he was a senior manager at Hagerty where a career highlight was the acquisition and operation of DriveShare, a peer-to-peer collector car rental platform that has allowed thousands of people to experience and share the love of classic cars.

Before his tenure at Hagerty, Steve worked at Saturn to help launch the EV1 electric car program, as well as eBay Motors, where he managed the vehicles category. His time at eBay is where he really fostered his love of classic cars.

“I’ve known Steve for two decades and his knowledge, enthusiasm, and incredible work ethic has been astonishing. We’ve worked together on various projects through the years and I could not be more pleased to have him on the Audrain team in this key role at a time of great growth and continued development for us. He will be an amazing asset, allowing us to maximize our opportunities in the areas of client program development, execution, engagement and retention- how and where Audrain Motorsport touches our members and prospective members.” stated Audrain CEO, Donald Osborne.

As president of the American Concours Foundation, Steve helped combine sales of collector cars and charitable donations with many of the top automotive concours in the U.S. Steve will join the Audrain team to help increase awareness, membership, events and overall experience across all aspects of the Audrain family.

Steve is a graduate of the University of Michigan where he received both a B.A. and, later, an M.B.A. from the Ross School of Business. He is excited to move to Newport with his wife and two boys to help grow Audrain Motorsport and help spread enthusiasm for classic cars in New England and beyond.

About Audrain Motorsport

Audrain Motorsport is all about the chance to share extraordinary experiences centered around the way you want to engage with cars and motorcycles. No matter where your passion connects, on a tour, rally or back country drive; exploring the limits of your car and your talent against the clock on a track; as an insider at the world’s leading Concours d’Elegance and historic races; or sharing conversation with the movers, shakers and legends of the motoring world in an intimate setting, we are here to make it possible.

Audrain Motorsport promises “curated immersive automotive experiences” for all its members who are looking to take their passion to the next level, and to operate at the top of the automotive lifestyle chain. Enthusiasts can join Audrain Motorsport at different levels to suit their passion, crowned by The Audrain Vanderbilt Club, named for Willie K. Vanderbilt, pioneering automobile and racing enthusiast.

More about Audrain

Audrain Automobile Museum

Founded in 2014, the historic 1903 Italian Renaissance-style Audrain Building was brought back to its original splendor and transformed into a captivating exhibit space, fit specifically for our cultural needs. Located in the heart of downtown Newport on historic Bellevue Avenue, the 7,400 square foot space is filled with varying displays of automotive history to fuel America’s love affair with automobiles. For more information please visit, www.AudrainAutoMuseum.org.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

To go along with their mission of, Preserving, Celebrating & Sharing Automotive History, The Audrain Automobile Museum celebrates the automobile by hosting the annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week. Hosted all throughout Newport, Rhode Island, this event brings auto enthusiasts from around the world to come partake in many events, both free and ticketed all leading up to the “Crown Jewel” of the week, the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance hosted at the historic Breakers mansion. This 4-day long event is truly, A Celebration of All Things History, Luxury & Sport. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit, www.AudrainConcours.com.

Linkage Magazine

Linkage is a quarterly magazine that is, Geared for the Automotive Life. Linkage goes beyond automotive history, bringing the reader unforgettable experiences, opinions and values from some of the world’s top automotive experts, influencers, educators and true enthusiasts- creating the ultimate source for the automotive life. For more information or to subscribe, please visit, www.LinkageMag.com.

For more information on Steve Haas, Audrain Motorsport or the rest of the Audrain group, please visit, AudrainMotorsport.com.

