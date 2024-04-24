Auditions hold to sing national anthem at Hagerstown Boxcars home games

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — There is excitement in Hagerstown with the return of professional baseball next month.

The Flying Boxcars held auditions at the Valley Mall in town for singers who wish to perform the National Anthem before first pitch at its home games.

“I love America,” Erica Beth Janssen, a Washington County middle school teacher, said. “I thought it would be a great way to pay respect and tribute to my country.”

Fourth grader, Elsa Reynolds, said she has been singing since she was 3 years old.

“It’s always been my dream to become famous,” she said.

The Boxcars home opener for their inaugural season will be in the first weekend of May.

