When audiences act up – and actors bite back

Imelda Staunton endorsed a theatre banning food during her run in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? - Johan Persson

An instance of jaw-dropping self-centredness at the theatre has hit the news this week with Andrew Scott recounting how, during his Almeida Hamlet in 2017, an audience member took out a laptop half way through ‘To be or not to be’. The soul of self-restraint, the Irishman built in an agonising pause (“I stopped for ages”) until the miscreant’s neighbour alerted them to the silent reproof and the offending item was closed.

Actors have found themselves having to reprove spectators with increasing frequency, it feels.

You don’t need to look far to alight on comparable moments when technology has threatened to upstage the main event, though a laptop sounds like a first. In 2013, James McAvoy stopped a performance of Macbeth to demand an audience-member desist from filming him. And in 2018, Orlando Bloom stopped a performance of Killer Joe at the Trafalgar theatre with two commands to a woman for using an iPad. The irate “I need you to put the iPad away now!” was apparently followed by “Put that f---ing iPad away now, and I will wait”. In her defence, a fellow audience-member later Tweeted that she had simply been using it as a DIY fan to help keep cool, something Apple rarely markets as a plus.

Mind you, at least with tech there’s no odour. The nadir of theatregoing is surely the smell, and scrunch, of gobbled food, and the producer Richard Jordan relived a moment of emetic horror in the Stage in 2016 when he described attending a West End Doctor Faustus starring Game of Thrones’ heartthrob Kit Harington. “After the interval,” he revealed, “a couple saw nothing wrong in producing … a box of McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets and a large side of fries.”

Benedict Cumberbatch begged fans not to film him during his sell-out 2015 run of Hamlet - Johan Persson

Some celebrity names have issued polite to stern pleas, or semi-edicts, about such unwanted distractions. In 2017, Imelda Staunton endorsed a theatre banning food during her run in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (“I don’t see why people can’t just engage in one thing”). Benedict Cumberbatch begged fans not to film him during his sell-out 2015 run of Hamlet, and indirectly begat a “Cumberphone campaign”, in which concerned theatre-lovers drew up a dos and don’ts list for the mobile-phone age. Stephen Fry had earlier backed a grassroots “Theatre Charter” aimed at urging theatregoers to switch off their mobile phones.

Mind you, phone misuse can seem small beer when compared to recent examples of rowdy behaviour, such as the escorting out of sozzled spectators from The Drifters Girl in the West End, prompting its star Beverley Knight to Tweet: “If your intention is to come to the theatre, get rat-arsed…, disrupt the show thus causing a show-stop.. My advice is stay your ass at home.”

Beverley Knight Tweeted: “If your intention is to come to the theatre, get rat-arsed… My advice is stay your ass at home.” - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Social media is one way of biting back against inconsiderate behaviour but nothing beats in-the-moment responses and repartee. If there were Olivier-style awards for forbearance and fight-back spirit they’d go to David Suchet and Richard Griffiths. During a performance of Rattigan’s Man and Boy in 2005, Suchet (so the actor Michael Simkins recalled) contended with a phone repeatedly ringing by stopping at the third instance and “allowing the phone to ring on and on while he stared into the middle distance with a look of infinite regret blended with disdain.. It was an electrifying interlude. Eventually the ringing stopped.. and he continued from the very syllable he’d left off at.”

By more verbose contrast, in 2005, Griffiths stopped a West End matinee performance of the play Heroes to order a woman out of the auditorium after her mobile phone went off for the third time (“Is that it, or will it be ringing some more?”) – he had previously ordered a chap out of the National after his phone went off for the sixth time during a performance of The History Boys, in which he played – fittingly – a school teacher.

Kevin Spacey as Clarence Darrow - Manuel Harlan

Irksome phone trilling seems to have peaked about a decade ago (people have finally discovered silent mode) – back then, in 2014, Kevin Spacey broke off his performance at the opening night of the legal drama Clarence Darrow at the Old Vic with the eminently judicious, forbiddingly in character- “If you don’t answer that, I will!”.

His fellow Americans have given good value too. Patti LuPone went fittingly berserk during the demented number Rose’s Turn in Gypsy on Broadway in 2009, breaking from the song to yell “Stop taking photos right now.. You heard the announcement. Who do you think you are? How dare you? Get them out! I won’t continue if they’re taking pictures.” In 2016, again on Broadway, in the musical She Loves Me, Laura Benanti graciously suspended a song (Will He Like Me?) to wait for a ringing phone to be dealt with, with the resigned “I’ll wait.. We’ll all wait” before picking up the song precisely where she had left off. Pure class.

Some of this quick-wittedness and even-temperedness adds to the lustre of the performer, and inadvertently underlines the thrill of live performance. And yes, some of the wilder audience interventions are entertainingly silly, such as the time in 2015 when a man had to be ejected from Therese Raquin on Broadway, having proposed to its star Keira Knightley and thrown a bouquet.

Keira Knightley, who was proposed to while starring in Therese Raquin on Broadway - Splash News

There are those who think that gripes about failures of audience etiquette show a lack of live and let live communality, a core essence of the artform itself. Certainly, Ralph Richardson used to describe acting as “the ability to keep an audience from coughing”, and Mark Rylance, who launched Shakespeare’s Globe, reawakening a more rough and tumble Elizabethan spirit in theatre audiences in the 1990s, stated in 2018 that “noisy audiences mean actors aren’t doing their jobs right”.

Is there some classism and snobbery bound up in the idea that audiences should be seen and not heard? Perhaps. But we go to theatres to witness our finest actors forging experiences that should be memorable for all the right reasons. The play - not the gadget – is the thing, and in an age of rampant anti-social and oikishly inconsiderate behaviour elsewhere, it’s really not much to ask for theatre to be protected as a bastion of suspended disbelief and switched-off egotism.