Audi Skysphere Concept Sports a Wild Variable Wheelbase

  • Audi revealed its skysphere roadster concept ahead of Pebble.

  • The concept has a variable wheelbase that would be tough to deploy in a production-intent vehicle.

  • The skysphere is electric and is designed with Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

Audi revealed a mighty cool concept roadster online yesterday, loaded with features we’ll probably never see in production. Called the skysphere (lower case because art), it appears at first to be just an elegant, lengthy roadster, one of those shapes that makes you say, “You know, if they’d make that sucker I bet they’d sell a million of ‘em.”

Beyond its looks are features galore that would be nice if anyone could ever make them work in a federalized production vehicle. The coolest feature is the concept’s variable wheelbase. Exactly how this is accomplished was not completely explained.

“Electric motors and a sophisticated mechanism with body and frame components that slide into one another make it possible,” Audi said in a release.

As the wheelbase changes, overall length changes, too, from 194.5 inches to 204.3 inches. The difference in wheelbases is just under 10 inches, which you should be able to feel from behind the wheel, at least when there’s a wheel present. The skysphere’s ride height can also go up or down 10 mm, or just under 0.4” to alter performance and handling in either direction.

Photo credit: Audi
Photo credit: Audi

The idea with all the adjustments is to give two distinct characteristics to the same car. In long wheelbase form the car would be a GT, or gran turismo. The greater distance between wheels would make for a more comfortable ride. The stretch version would be used in autonomous mode, with the car driving you instead of you driving the car. In autonomous mode the steering wheel and the pedals retract to give you more comfortable seating.

Should a twisty road appear, you would transition from GT to sports car at the press of a button and at the shortening of a wheelbase. Then grab the hexagonal steering wheel and have fun.

“With the touch of button, the driver can take advantage of their freedom and choose their own driving experience,” Audi said. “Either they pilot their 4.94-meter-long e-roadster themselves in ‘Sports’ mode with a reduced wheelbase, while the rear-wheel steering ensures that the vehicle remains extremely agile despite its dimensions. Or they can choose to be chauffeured around in a 5.19-meter GT in the autonomous ‘Grand Touring’ driving mode while enjoying the sky and the scenery, maximum legroom, and the services offered by a seamlessly integrated digital ecosystem.”

Photo credit: Audi
Photo credit: Audi

Yes, digital ecosystem. The skysphere is loaded with connectivity in addition to autonomy. It picks you up on its own, knows where you want to go and takes you there, dropping you off and then parking itself until you need it again.

“The present is offering us everything,” said Head of Brand Audi, Henrik Wenders. “Future mobility is going to be entirely sustainable, where the products are going to be produced CO2-neutral on balance with eco-friendly materials. The product can be used without emitting CO2. A future where mobility is entirely connected due to the fact that we are witnessing unprecedented data transfer capacities, which are enabling us to drive autonomously, which in turn are enabling us to provide immersive experiences due to the digital ecosystem while being on the move. So this is what we call progressive luxury. And we call it a win-win. Because we win the reduction of CO2, and we win immersive experiences beyond driving. And this is the reason why this is, rather than a car, it's actually an experience device. And this is the reason why we are so happy to introduce to you the Audi skysphere concept. Which is the first experience device showing us how great the future is going to look like.”

So no more cars, we’ll have experience devices from now on.

And they’ll be eco-clean! The skysphere is powered by electricity alone. A single, big, honking electric motor powers the rear wheels, making 624 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. All that for a car that weighs just 3968 pounds. With 60 percent of those pounds on the rear wheels, acceleration is brisk, hitting 62 mph in four seconds. Most of the battery sits behind the two seats, with some in the tunnel between seats. The 80-kWh battery gives a range of 311 miles on the highly optimistic WLTP test cycle used in Europe. Our mileage here in the US will likely be lower.

The car’s drive-by-wire steering system has several adjustments for ratio and sensitivity. The rear wheels steer, too, to aid in stability at speed and in turning circle when parking. The air suspension can also be adjusted to suit the driver’s mood.

Skysphere is the first of three upcoming concept cars from Audi. It will be followed by the grandsphere in 2021 and urbansphere in 2022.

“The three concept cars… showcase (Audi’s) vision of progressive luxury,” Audi said. “In the process, Audi is creating a vehicle experience that goes far beyond the purpose of merely spending time in a car to get from point A to point B, and even far beyond the driving experience itself.”

All three are designed for Level 4 autonomous driving. Looking forward to seeing that, and a variable wheelbase, someday.

Let us know what you think of the Audi skysphere concept and whether we’ll see any of its cool features in a production vehicle in the comments below.

