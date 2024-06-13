Audi make key appointment ahead of 2026 F1 entry

Sauber have appointed Stefano Battiston as its chief commercial officer ahead of Audi’s entry into Formula 1 in 2026.

The Sauber-works team – currently branded as Stake F1 Team and languishing at the bottom of the 2024 standings – are preparing for Audi’s full takeover of the outfit in 18 months’ time.

Ex-McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl was last year appointed CEO and ex-Maserati executive Battison will report directly to Sedil in “spearheading the commercial strategy as the team transitions to become the Audi F1 factory team.”

Battiston has previously worked for Alfa Romeo, Maserati and luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. Most recently, he was the commercial director of the Audi F1 project but has now been promoted.

It is the latest step in Audi’s preparations. Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed as a Sauber driver next year ahead of Audi’s entry and the team are targeting a big-money move for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, but are in competition with Williams for the Spaniard’s signature.

Seidl said: “The appointment of Stefano is another important step in our transition to become the Audi F1 factory team from 2026, and it represents a solid foundation upon which we will continue to build as we prepare for our entry into Formula One with Audi, ensuring that we are commercially ahead of our competitors.

“I have worked with Stefano since I joined the Sauber Group: together, we have ambitious goals, and welcoming Stefano to this program brings us one step closer to realising them. There is a race on track and off track; we want to win them both.”

Battiston added: “The Audi F1 Project is going from strength to strength. Audi’s position on the global stage is solid and impressive, and I’m both delighted and determined in equal measure to drive this project forward.

“We are forming a new team with a mission of becoming a pioneering platform for brands, opening the door to a culture that will transcend traditional partnerships and customer engagement.

“Audi’s entry into Formula One is the pinnacle of their highly successful history in motorsport, and I’m grateful for this opportunity and challenge.”

Sauber have endured a torrid start to the 2024 season: Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have not scored a point in the opening nine races and they are the only team yet to get off the mark so far.