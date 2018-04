Auden Tate NFL Draft Tape: Florida State wide receiver Auden Tate is the big red-zone target that NFL teams will covet in the 2018 NFL Draft. At 6'5", Tate makes use of his big body and led the ACC in touchdown receptions in 2017 with 10. For his career, Tate finished with 65 receptions for 957 yards and 16 touchdowns. Check out Auden Tate's NFL Draft Tape right here!