Auburn's kicker hit a 59-yarder tying for fifth longest kick made in AHSAA history.

Week 5 of the Alabama High School football season is complete. Here’s a list of the Montgomery-area high school top performers from Sept. 25-29.

Coaching staffs: For consideration, please send your stats to sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Football

Alabama Christian’s David Ortiz-Ramirez finished with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 28-20 victory over Montgomery Academy.

Alabama Christian’s Christian Snipes finished with 100 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown.

Auburn's kicker Towns McGough boomed a 59-yarder tying for fifth-longest kick made in AHSAA history.

Fort Dale's Alan Alvarez had two receiving touchdowns and returned a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Monroe Academy.

Fort Dale's Ethan Alford passed for 116 yards and three touchdowns.

Holtville's Keiland Baker passed for 162 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-27 victory over West Blocton.

Montgomery Academy's Will Hardin finished with two rushing touchdowns and on defense got 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in a 28-20 loss to Alabama Christian.

Montgomery Academy's Dj Vinson finished with six catches for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Montgomery Catholic's Caleb McCreary finished 10-16 for 107 yards and rushed for a score in 42-0 victory over Demopolis. Josh Griffin added 125 yards rushing and a score as well.

Montgomery Catholic's Jo Pierce finished with 10 tackles and punt block returned for a touchdown. Kam Miller added nine tackles, and Jay McClaney finshed with eight tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

Trinity’s Ross Sanders rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns as Thompson McNeese passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-14 victory over Marbury.

Girls Flag Football

Montgomery Catholic's Kate Robertson finished with two interceptions returning one for a touchdown against Prattville.

Montgomery Catholic's Anna Russo had a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 12-6 overtime loss against Auburn.

Volleyball

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Prattville Christian's Baylee Rogers had 15 assists and 5 aces in a three set victory over Beulah.

Opp's Amaya Womack had 17 kills and 6 digs in a five set victory over Straughn. Madie Wilson added 41 assist and 15 digs.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Prattville Christian's Natalee Wheeler finished with 15 digs and one assist in a to clinch the regular season area title.

Montgomery Catholic's Mally Barranco led the team with 53 digs in a four set victory over Trinity.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Top Performers: Auburn's kicker hit a 59-yarder tying for fifth longest kick made in AHSAA history.