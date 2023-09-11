Auburn's Hugh Freeze not yet satisfied with two-QB system, but 'Robby's got to get his touches'

AUBURN — To use coach Hugh Freeze's own words, Auburn football's offensive performance against Cal on Saturday was "awful."

Of course, quarterbacks Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford played a role in that. The duo combined to complete 10 of their 17 passes for 94 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. They also added 30 sack-adjusted rushing yards.

Thorne logged 44 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Ashford had 14.

"I don't know that that's exactly what I want it to look like," Freeze said of the dual-quarterback system. "But we just had no juice, no momentum, so you're kind of searching for it. ... We do need more consistency there throughout the whole game. That's our challenge: Getting (Thorne) and Robby and Holden (Geriner) to that point. They know that."

Freeze said there weren't enough RPOs called to properly assess Thorne's decision-making in that aspect of the game, but he thought a few of the quarterback's throws were inaccurate and he ditched at least one clean pocket too early: "Look, I'm not beating up Payton. He played really well that last possession. But Robby's got to get his touches.

"We had a really good package for him and had a good drive going in that package, and then one of our running backs went the wrong way and it created a negative play and got us behind the chains. It was just one thing after another offensively."

Asked directly about the prospect of choosing one quarterback and rolling with him, Freeze wouldn't commit to the idea.

"That's the big challenge," Freeze said. "I do not like the way the other night went with it. But at the same time I think Robby has to get his touches. And so that is absolutely something that's on my mind and we've got to figure it out."

