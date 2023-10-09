Auburn's Hugh Freeze does Johnny Vaught impression, recalls story with legendary coach

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is no stranger to playing at Tiger Stadium.

He visited the venue to play LSU three times in his five-year tenure at Ole Miss, dropping each matchup on the road but picking up a couple victories at home in 2013 and 2015.

But by legendary Ole Miss coach Johnny Vaught's standards, Freeze has "never truly been the head coach at the University of Mississippi."

"Quick story: Johnny Vaught, who I have great respect for — before he passed — said to me, he was laying in his bed and I went to visit him and he says, 'Coach, just so you know, you have never truly been the head coach at the University of Mississippi until you beat them Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge. And stood on the bleachers and let their fans know it.'" Freeze said Monday in his best impression of Vaught, who was the coach at Ole Miss from 1947-70 and passed away in February 2006.

"I know what it meant to a lot of coaches to go play there," Freeze continued. "(Vaught) might've said it a little differently than I just said it right then, but this is a special place to play for many coaches who have experienced there."

Freeze will lead his Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC) into Death Valley to take on LSU (4-2, 3-1) on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"(It's) a great place to play," Freeze said. "SEC environment. Obviously, their fans are into it Saturday night there. I love hearing Callin' Baton Rouge from Garth Brooks before the game. I think that's a neat experience, and I try to stay out there to hear that.

"I like hearing the announcer say: 'In 15 minutes, the sun will set in the western sky and it will be Saturday night in Baton Rouge.' And, man, we get to go represent Auburn in that environment. It's a tough place to play, but so is Jordan-Hare and so are many others. That's, again, why you come to this (conference)."

