Auburn's Derrick Brown wins Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) -- Derrick Brown of Auburn has won the Lott IMPACT Trophy given to the nation's top defensive player who excels in both performance on the field and character off it.

The senior defensive tackle received the award from Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott on Sunday night at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Brown was chosen over finalists Jordan Fuller of Ohio State, Evan Weaver of California and Isaiah Simmons of Clemson.

Brown, a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder, had 50 tackles, including 12.5 for a loss and four sacks this season. Off the field, Brown made the SEC academic honor roll. He graduated from Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

Brown is the first player from Auburn to win the IMPACT award, which stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.

Auburn will receive a $25,000 check for its general scholarship fund. The other finalists' schools will receive checks for $5,000.

