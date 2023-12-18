Auburn's Charles Barkley rips Alabama getting College Football Playoff nod over Florida State

As No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC) prepares for its matchup against top-ranked Michigan in the College Football Playoff, one of the most famous figures from its archrival has questioned whether the Crimson Tide should be there at all.

While appearing on ESPN’s broadcast of Auburn’s 91-75 victory Sunday against USC, Charles Barkley criticized the playoff selection committee for excluding Florida State from the four-team field — a decision that allowed Alabama, fresh off an SEC championship, to jump the Seminoles and get the playoff’s No. 4 seed.

In explaining the reasoning behind putting the one-loss Tide ahead of undefeated Florida State, playoff committee chair Boo Corrigan cited the Seminoles’ diminished play without star quarterback Jordan Travis, who was lost to a season-ending leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18.

“Here’s my problem with the whole thing as a player: They penalize because they lost their starters,” Barkley said while at Neville Arena in Auburn. “I said, ‘Well, wait a minute. You showed total disrespect to the backups.’ That was my whole problem. Hey, you know how much I love Coach (Nick) Saban and Alabama. I mean, I don’t like Alabama. I like Coach Saban.

"Winning with backups should have gave you brownie points, not penalize you. If we’re gonna play sports now where it only matters if you’re using your starters, I don’t want to be in that world. They won three games with a backup and another backup.”

As Barkley continued, though, he revealed what’s likely to be true with the playoff this year: For all of the controversy its selections generated, it still features compelling matchups featuring historic powers that are likely to draw in significant viewership.

“To be honest with you, I’m really looking forward to the playoffs now that I went on my rant,” Barkley said. “I have zero idea who’s going to win those two games because we got four elite teams and I’m gonna be watching.”

Barkley, a Leeds native, played three seasons at Auburn from 1981-84 and was a three-time all-SEC selection before embarking on hall-of-fame NBA career in which he was an 11-time all-star and the NBA MVP in 1993. Since his retirement in 2000, he has been an NBA analyst for TNT on the network’s renowned “Inside the NBA” program.

While Barkley has expressed reverence for Saban, he can’t bring himself to root for the Tide — no matter who it might be playing.

“I can’t root for Alabama under any circumstances,” Barkley said on the ESPN broadcast. “I love Coach Saban. He’s been great to me. But I can never root for Alabama, under any circumstances. I told you if they played Afghanistan, I’d be pulling for Afghanistan.”

