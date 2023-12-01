Auburn's Charles Barkley praises Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe: 'I'm really proud of him'

Charles Barkley, NBA legend and former Auburn standout, put aside his fandom to offer high praise to Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on Friday.

Speaking on "The Next Round" podcast, Barkley said he was proud of how Milroe has handled adversity this season.

"I really wanted to meet him, I didn't get a chance," Barkley said of Milroe. "I really want to meet his parents because I've heard some stuff about them, I think they both were in the service. And you know how much respect I have number one for teachers, but also anyone in the service. ... I want to tell his mom and dad what a good young man they raised.

"Eight weeks ago he got benched. I watched him before the game and he was jumping around, cheering on the other QBs, showing great energy. He didn’t complain, he was just trying to be a good teammate. And then when Coach (Nick) Saban said 'You know what, I tried it that other way, I'm going back to this kid, we're gonna do what he do best,' and he just strived. A fan should appreciate that, but as a player, you really appreciate it because sometimes when guys get benched they become selfish, and then, when it's their turn again, they're not ready.

"So that kid, man, I'm really proud of him as a player. Because I'm always going to be a player first. Obviously I'm a fan now, but all my thoughts always going to be like 'what would I do as a player?' For him to get off the ground. I mean, think about it, after the first couple games, nobody in Alabama wanted him to be the quarterback. And he was struggling, that's part of it.

"But when he got benched, he came out, and he was a good teammate. But then Coach Saban made the decision, 'You know what, he's the best we got, let's make this work.' And the rest is history."

Barkley was referencing to Milroe's benching for Alabama's Week 3 win against USF, where Tyler Buchner earned the start with Ty Simpson entering after the former's struggles. Milroe earned the job back in Week 4 and has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football since.

In the Crimson Tide's 27-24 Iron Bowl win last Saturday over Barkley's alma mater, Milroe threw the game-winning touchdown to Isaiah Bond facing fourth-and-31, a highlight that will live forever in the rivalry's history.

Jalen Milroe stats

Passing: 158 of 238 (66.4%) for 2,526 yards and 21 touchdowns to six interceptions

Rushing: 126 carries for 439 yards and 12 touchdowns

