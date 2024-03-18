Auburn women vs. Arizona in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Auburn women's basketball is set to face Arizona in the First Four round of the NCAA Women's Tournament.

Both teams will have a No. 11 seed, and the winner of their matchup on March 20 will advance to face sixth-seeded Syracuse in the Round of 64 in Storrs, Connecticut. The Tigers (20-11) will return to March Madness for the first time since 2019, while Arizona (17-15) is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance.

Auburn finished seventh in the SEC with an 8-8 conference record, while Arizona finished seventh in the Pac-12 after going 8-10 in conference play. Both teams won a conference tournament game, with Auburn defeating Arkansas and Arizona defeating Washington, before falling in the quarterfinals to teams that both earned top-three seeds (3-seed LSU and 1-seed USC). The Wildcats made a run to the national championship game in 2021 and advanced to the Round of 32 in each of the last two tournaments.

Here's a scouting report for Auburn vs. Arizona, how the two teams stack up, as well as a prediction for the NCAA Tournament First Four matchup:

Projected starting lineup for Arizona vs. Auburn women's basketball:

Guard Helena Pueyo (fifth-year): averages 36.6 minutes, 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.2 steals, 1.4 turnovers

Guard Jada Williams (freshman): averages 29.3 minutes, 9.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 2.1 turnovers

Guard Skylar Jones (freshman): averages 23.6 minutes, 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.3 turnovers

Forward Esmery Martinez (fifth-year): averages 27.5 minutes, 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.5 turnovers

Forward Breya Cunningham (freshman): averages 21.5 minutes, 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.4 turnovers

Arizona's rotation vs. Auburn women's basketball

The Wildcats do not employ a deep rotation, as only two players – forward Isis Beh and guard Courtney Blakely – have received significant minutes off the bench lately. Injuries and the midseason departure of leading scorer Kailyn Gilbert have significantly impacted the Wildcats' depth and forced young players into bigger roles.

Auburn women's basketball vs. Arizona prediction: March Madness First Four

Auburn 66, Arizona 62: These teams are evenly matched, which should create a close contest. Arizona is not a great 3-point shooting team, only hitting 31.4% of its shots from beyond the arc. If Auburn's stifling defense can limit the inside looks for the Wildcats and force them to rely on their shaky outside game, they should be able to control the tempo and physicality of the contest. Look for Honesty Scott-Grayson to take plenty of shots for the Tigers against a Wildcats defense that allows 65.8 points per game.

