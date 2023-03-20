Auburn Women’s Basketball Takes On Clemson In The Second Round Of The WNIT

After a 73-58 victory over the Tulane Greenwave (18-14) at home in Neville Arena, the Auburn Tigers (16-14) travel up to South Carolina for a meeting with the Clemson Tigers (18-5) at 6:00 p.m in the second round of the WNIT.

Johnnie Harris led Auburn to its first winning season and post-season tournament appearance since 2019 in her second season at the helm of the program.

Aicha Coulibaly has led Auburn in scoring this season, averaging 16 points per game. Honesty Scott-Grayson follows closely with 13.1 points per game. Coulibaly also leads the team in assists, averaging 2.7 per game. Sydney Shaw follows closely with 2.4. Coulibaly leads the team in rebounds as well, averaging 2.7.

Auburn averages shooting about 40% from the field, 30.7% from three-point range and 67.7% from the free-throw line.

Amari Robinson leads Clemson in scoring and assists, averaging 14.1 and 6.3 per game respectively. Brie Perpignan leads the Tigers in assists, averaging 3.2 per game.

On average, Clemson shoots 41.9% from the field, 31.2% from the three-point range and 68.8% from the free-throw line.

Clemson has a few signature wins to its name this season. The Tigers knocked off the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies 64-59 and the No. 23 Florida State Seminoles 74-61.

Amanda Butler has been the head coach of Clemson since 2018. The Tigers are 68-86 under Butler’s leadership. They made the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and the second round of the WNIT in 2021.

Brit Bowen will have the radio call on WQSI 93.9 FM beginning at 5:45 p.m. CT. The broadcast can also be heard on AuburnTigers.com and the Auburn Tigers app. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

