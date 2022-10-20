Auburn Wire’s Week 8 SEC picks

River Wells
·1 min read

There won’t be any Auburn Tigers football this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be SEC football.

A few SEC teams are on bye this week, but nine of them will still be in action on Sunday. As such, the staff here at Auburn Wire will make our game selections, but we won’t be debating the Tigers’ X-factors or giving you any score predictions until the team plays Arkansas next Saturday. Last week, Contributor River Wells came out on top with a 5-1 record and both Contributor J.D. McCarthy and Regional Editor Patrick Conn placed a solid 3-3. The biggest loser last week was Site Editor Taylor Jones, who turned in a 2-4 record on his picks.

So without further ado, here are the staff’s Week 8 SEC picks for Saturday’s matchups:

UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Patrick

Tennessee

River

Tennessee

J.D.

Tennessee

Taylor

Tennessee

 

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU

Patrick

LSU

River

Ole Miss

J.D

Ole Miss

Taylor

Ole Miss

 

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Patrick

Vanderbilt

River

Missouri

J.D.

Missouri

Taylor

Vanderbilt

 

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Patrick

Alabama

River

Alabama

J.D.

Alabama

Taylor

Alabama

 

Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Patrick

South Carolina

River

Texas A&M

J.D.

Texas A&M

Taylor

South Carolina

 

SEC Leaderboard through Week 7

Last Week

Overall

J.D.

3-3

57-11

Patrick

3-3

56-12

River

5-1

54-14

Taylor

2-4

53-15

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

