Auburn Wire’s Week 8 SEC picks
There won’t be any Auburn Tigers football this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be SEC football.
A few SEC teams are on bye this week, but nine of them will still be in action on Sunday. As such, the staff here at Auburn Wire will make our game selections, but we won’t be debating the Tigers’ X-factors or giving you any score predictions until the team plays Arkansas next Saturday. Last week, Contributor River Wells came out on top with a 5-1 record and both Contributor J.D. McCarthy and Regional Editor Patrick Conn placed a solid 3-3. The biggest loser last week was Site Editor Taylor Jones, who turned in a 2-4 record on his picks.
So without further ado, here are the staff’s Week 8 SEC picks for Saturday’s matchups:
UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers
Patrick
Tennessee
River
Tennessee
J.D.
Tennessee
Taylor
Tennessee
No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU
Patrick
LSU
River
Ole Miss
J.D
Ole Miss
Taylor
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers
Patrick
Vanderbilt
River
Missouri
J.D.
Missouri
Taylor
Vanderbilt
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
Patrick
Alabama
River
Alabama
J.D.
Alabama
Taylor
Alabama
Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
Patrick
South Carolina
River
Texas A&M
J.D.
Texas A&M
Taylor
South Carolina
SEC Leaderboard through Week 7
Last Week
Overall
J.D.
3-3
57-11
Patrick
3-3
56-12
River
5-1
54-14
Taylor
2-4
53-15