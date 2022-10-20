Auburn Wire’s Week 8 SEC picks

There won’t be any Auburn Tigers football this weekend, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be SEC football.

A few SEC teams are on bye this week, but nine of them will still be in action on Sunday. As such, the staff here at Auburn Wire will make our game selections, but we won’t be debating the Tigers’ X-factors or giving you any score predictions until the team plays Arkansas next Saturday. Last week, Contributor River Wells came out on top with a 5-1 record and both Contributor J.D. McCarthy and Regional Editor Patrick Conn placed a solid 3-3. The biggest loser last week was Site Editor Taylor Jones, who turned in a 2-4 record on his picks.

So without further ado, here are the staff’s Week 8 SEC picks for Saturday’s matchups:

UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Patrick Tennessee River Tennessee J.D. Tennessee Taylor Tennessee

No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at LSU

Patrick LSU River Ole Miss J.D Ole Miss Taylor Ole Miss

Vanderbilt Commodores at Missouri Tigers

Patrick Vanderbilt River Missouri J.D. Missouri Taylor Vanderbilt

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Patrick Alabama River Alabama J.D. Alabama Taylor Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Patrick South Carolina River Texas A&M J.D. Texas A&M Taylor South Carolina

SEC Leaderboard through Week 7

Last Week Overall J.D. 3-3 57-11 Patrick 3-3 56-12 River 5-1 54-14 Taylor 2-4 53-15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire