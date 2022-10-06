Auburn Wire staff make their weekly SEC predictions

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season has arrived with Auburn and Georgia renewing their hatred for one another. Who has the edge in the 127th Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry game? We will get to that in just a moment.

There has been plenty of chatter about the offense and the head coach of the Auburn Tigers this week, but for now, let’s just discuss the action on the field. The Tigers are in need of a win with another top-10 opponent looming next week when Auburn travels to Oxford.

Georgia is looking to prove they haven’t lost a step despite how the team has performed over the last two weeks. In anticipation of this matchup, Auburn Wire laid out their predictions for the game and the rest of the SEC schedule.

Offensive X-Factor

River Wells, Contributor

Koy Moore has climbed the depth chart and should be primed for a big game — provided he doesn’t try to throw the football again.

JD McCarthy, Contributor

Ja’Varrius Johnson, Auburn is not capable of running the football and Johnson is the best wide receiver. The offense needs to feed him.

Taylor Jones, Contributor

Robby Ashford. He has gotten more and more comfortable with every start. If he remains calm and executed well, it will be beneficial to Auburn’s success.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

Tank Bigsby. I feel like eventually Bryan Harsin is going to remember that he has one of the best running backs in the SEC and use him. Giving Tank just 5.4 second half carries per game just isn’t going to cut it.

Defensive X-Factor

River:

Stetson Bennett’s biggest weakness is pressure, and it’ll be Derick Hall’s job to create that on Saturday.

JD:

Dylan Brooks, someone will have to step up to replace Eku Leota and now would be a great time for Brooks to break out.

Taylor:

The pass rush. Georgia’s offensive line has struggled recently. Derick Hall and Colby Wooden could have a fun day.

Patrick:

It all comes down to pressure on Stetson Bennett, that is why I am leaning on the veteran here. If Derick Hall can create chaos in the pocket, then the game could turn on its head for Auburn.

Prediction: Leading Rusher on Saturday

River:

Robby Ashford

JD:

Robby Ashford

Taylor:

Robby Ashford

Patrick:

I will be the odd duck here and say it is Tank Bigsby, especially since I listed him as my X-Factor on offense.

Score Prediction

For the first time since the San Jose State game, we are all in agreement about the outcome of this contest.

River:

Georgia 48, Auburn 13

JD:

Georgia 45, Auburn 10

Taylor:

Georgia 34, Auburn 10

Patrick:

Georgia 37, Auburn 17 (0 second half points)

SEC Game predictions

A look at our SEC game predictions:

Games Patrick River JD Taylor Tennessee at LSU Tenn Tenn Tenn Tenn Arkansas at MSU Miss St Miss St Miss St Miss St Mizzou at Florida Florida Florida Florida Florida Ole Miss at Vandy Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss Ole Miss South Carolina at UK Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky TAMU at Alabama Bama Bama Bama Bama

