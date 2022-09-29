Auburn Wire staff make their predictions for Saturday against LSU

It is a big matchup on Saturday when the LSU Tigers travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium for a date with Auburn. The home team has won the last two games in this series but trails the all-time mark 31-24-1. In the last 11 matchups at Jordan-Hare, Auburn is 8-3 against LSU. That stretch dates back to 2000.

This game has a bit more pressure on the home team. A recent report indicated that this could bump the timeline for a possible move at the head coach position for Auburn. It began last week against Missouri from insider Bruce Feldman that stated they could make a move as early as this past Monday had Missouri prevailed.

The SEC West matchup certainly isn’t lacking in storylines. Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley was the starter in this matchup two years ago at Jordan-Hare, but it was for LSU. Finley won’t suit up this week while he continues to recover from an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder. Wide receiver Koy Moore also played for LSU, and he will be on the field for Auburn this time around.

Auburn Wire Picks:

Patrick Conn: LSU 27, Auburn 13

River Wells: LSU 28, Auburn 17

JD McCarthy: LSU 31, Auburn 14

Taylor Jones: Auburn 14, LSU 13

The USA TODAY Sports SEC Network also weighed in on who would win:

Emily Adams, Greenville News: LSU

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun: LSU

Brett Dawson, Courier-Journal: LSU

Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser: LSU

Aria Gerson, Tennessean: LSU

Nick Kelly, Tuscaloosa News: LSU

Stefan Krajisnik, Clarion Ledger: LSU

Christina Long, Southwest Times Record: LSU

Koki Riley, Daily Advertiser: LSU

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel: LSU

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: LSU

Nick Suss, Clarion Ledger: LSU

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald: LSU

With the predictions out of the way, the Auburn Wire staff makes their selections for the X-Factor of the game.

Patrick Conn, Regional Editor

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

X-Factor: Robby Ashford, Quarterback

One way or another, this game is going to come down to the play of quarterback Robby Ashford. Either he will rise up to the challenge and be the hero, or he will be a reason why Auburn fails on Saturday. No pressure for your second collegiate start.

Story continues

River Wells, Contributor

Jake Crandall-USA TODAY Network

X-Factor: Derick Hall, Edge Rusher

Derick Hall finally had his coming-out game against Missouri, and I have a feeling he’ll ride the momentum for a little bit. Expect him get to the quarterback often on Saturday.

JD McCarthy, Contributor

Michael Chang/Getty Images

X-Factor: Koy Moore, Wide Receiver

Koy Moore has had his best game as an Auburn Tiger last week and will look to give Auburn another weapon in the passing game against his former team. Expect him to have another big game and become Auburn’s No. 2 receiver.

Taylor Jones, Contributor

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

X-Factor: Tank Bigsby, Running Back

In order for Auburn to have any kind of success, Tank Bigsby will need to get involved more than he has been. He has been a weapon that has “sat on the shelf” since week one, he needs to be used this week.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire