Auburn Wire staff College Football Playoff predictions

All of the college football world will be tuned in to watch the Orange and Cotton bowls on New Year’s Eve to see who will earn a spot in the national championship game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will battle the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl while the Michigan Wolverines take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Auburn Tigers faced two of the four playoff teams this season and fell short in both contests

The staff at Auburn Wire made their predictions in how the two playoff games would go.

Alabama vs Cincinnati predictions:

Zac Blackerby: Alabama 42, Cincinnati 13

Lance Dawe: Alabama 37, Cincinnati 17

JD McCarthy: Alabama 31, Cincinnati 20

Georgia vs Michigan predictions:

Zac Blackerby: Georgia 24, Michigan 14

Lance Dawe: Georgia 24, Michigan 26

JD McCarthy: Georgia 24, Michigan 10