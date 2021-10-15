Auburn Wire Roundtable: Tigers can make a statement vs Arkansas

Saturday will be a huge day for the Auburn Tigers.

Despite being halfway into the season, there’s still a ton that we don’t know about this Auburn football team. Their trip to Fayetville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks will give us a ton of information about where this team stacks up to the rest of the conference.

Auburn has faced top-tier teams like Georgia and Penn State and lower-tier teams like Akron and Alabama State. They haven’t faced a team where they stack up evenly in the pecking order for the SEC West. The closest has been LSU but they have underperformed so far this season.

In this week’s Auburn Wire Roundtable, our crew of Lance Dawe, JD McCarthy, and I discuss what to expect in Auburn’s SEC West battle with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Can Auburn get things going on the ground this weekend?

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zac Blackerby: Yes. If they don’t, it could be really bad for the Auburn offense. The Razorbacks have given up yards on the ground this season and this Auburn team needs to establish the run early in this content to win on the road.

Lance Dawe: I think so. Arkansas is 12th in the SEC in yards per carry allowed at 4.48. I think Auburn controls the ground game in this one, and it could end up being a huge factor.

JD McCarthy: Yes, Arkansas has struggled to stop the run lately and Auburn should be looking to establish the run early.

If a wide receiver steps up for Auburn against the Razorbacks, who do you think it will be?

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

ZB: It has to be Kobe Hudson. he’s stepped up consistently and it seems like Bo Nix trusts Hudson on the receiving end.

LD: Kobe Hudson. He’s been the most reliable so far, I would expect him to get a few targets in this one.

JDM: Kobe Hudson. He’s been Auburn’s best wide receiver this year and it has not been particularly close.

Story continues

Auburn’s got two local offensive linemen added to the 2022 recruiting class, how do you feel about Harsin’s first class?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: I don’t think it’s great as it is currently ranked last in the SEC. I do think it will end up being fine due to Auburn going to the transfer portal heavily this offseason. I like the portal route for Harsin and the Auburn Tigers but I know fans will be upset about the class’ ranking.

LD: I think the transfer portal will be Auburn’s friend this offseason. Nothing wrong with the guys he signed, but Auburn needs more bodies in the room at this point. The Tigers will probably use the portal often next offseason.

JDM: Landing local kids is always a great story but there is some work to do for this class. The class has a good quarterback, running back, and defensive lineman but ranks towards the bottom of the SEC. It’s tough to be too critical of Harsin’s first-class as they start to build relationships but Auburn can not afford further back from Alabama and Georgia in talent. Landing Darrius Clemons and some more linemen would be a huge statement by the new staff.

Should last year’s bad call on the Nix spike be a big talking point going into this game?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: Sure. If players, fans, and coaches are still not over it, it will give the hogs some extra motivation.

LD: It shouldn’t, but CBS will make a big deal out of it anyway.

JDM: It is definitely worth mentioning but it will be over-discussed. The call cost Arkansas the game but the talking points should be focused on this year’s teams as both teams have plenty of topics worth discussing.

Give us your score prediction.

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: Auburn 21, Arkansas 28

LD: Auburn 34, Arkansas 24

JDM: Arkansas 27, Auburn 20

1

1