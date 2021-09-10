Auburn Wire Roundtable: Talking about week 2 vs Alabama State

Another week means another roundtable here on Auburn Wire.

The Tigers took care of business last week against Akron and some of our predictions were pretty close to coming true.

Tank Bigsby scored the first touchdown, the starting defense forced a shutout, and Auburn put up a bunch of yards. A lot of things went Auburn’s way on Saturday.

Check out some of the Auburn Wire staff’s thoughts on what’s happening throughout Auburn football.

What Auburn player impressed you the most last week?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Blackerby: I have to go with Bo Nix here. He looked great in his 2021 debut. He looks like he is focused and is having fun out there with this new offense. Lance Dawe: Has to be Bo Nix. Tank is Tank. He’ll go for 100 yards against any Group of Five school. Nix’s decision-making really impressed me, even though he wasn’t put into any tough situations. 20 of 22 is incredible. Let’s hope he keeps it going heading into this week. JD McCarthy: Bo Nix. I thought the new offensive scheme would help him but was expecting a slight learning curve as he became comfortable. That was not the case Saturday as he came out and played perhaps the best game of his career.

What do you want to see improve against Alabama State?

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: I'm really nitpicking here but I'd love to see them close out the game on defense. The starting defense looked great on Saturday but some of the reserves gave up points late in the contest. LD: Tackling and pursuit angles. The backups had some sketchy moments late in the game against Akron. I want to see these players either put themselves in better positions to tackle in space or Derek Mason to put them in situations that allow them to stay in front of the big play, or the third-down conversion. JDM: It’s hard to be critical of anyone after the last game but I think Bydarrius Knighten made a few bad plays and will have a chance to bounce back Saturday.

Predict who will be Auburn’s MVP tomorrow

ZB: I'll go with Jarquez Hunter. I know his yards won't come from the starting offense but I think he has a chance to take over in the second half. LD: Zakoby McClain. Ryan Nettles is a dual-threat QB, and Auburn is going to have to contain him as well as the running back Ezra Gray. McClain will make sure those two guys go nowhere. We might even see a forced fumble. JDM: I’m going to go with Tank Bigsby. Bo Nix shined last week but this week will be about Auburn’s star running back who was also great against Akron but only had a few touches.

Does Jarquez Hunter score a touchdown?

ZB: Yes. Auburn fans have been given the Jarquez Hunter drug and they can't live without it now. LD: Yes. I think the running backs are used similarly to what we saw in week one. Tank gets his yards, Shivers gets touches that are specifically designed for himself and Hunter finishes the game out carrying the load. Auburn wants to keep Shivers and Bigsby healthy for Penn State. Let Hunter do the work and get in the endzone once. JDM: Yes, Auburn should be able to put this game away early and Hunter will get plenty of touches to help keep the other backs fresh and prepare Hunter for the big game against Penn State next week.

Share your score prediction for the game

ZB: I will say that Auburn wins 53-0. I'm hoping the defense gets the shutout. LD: 63-3 Auburn. Another strong, all-around showing from this team. Auburn dominates and gets fans hyped up for the trip to Happy Valley. JDM: Auburn 52, Alabama State 0

