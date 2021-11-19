Auburn Wire Roundtable: South Carolina predictions

This Auburn football season has had its highs and lows this year.

The lowest low was this past weekend against Mississippi State. How will the Tigers respond on their road trip to Columbia, South Carolina?

Auburn will need to run the ball to help T.J. Finley in his first start for the Tigers as he is replacing Bo Nix who suffered a season-ending injury last week.

In this week’s roundtable, we discuss what are reasonable expectations for Finley on Saturday, we take a peek at the bowl season for the Tigers, score predictions, and more.

Let’s jump into the discussion.

What are reasonable expectations for T.J. Finley?

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Zac Blackerby: I think it’s fair to expect Finley to not lose the game for you if you’re Auburn. I think the game plan, Auburn’s defense, and South Carolina being a sub-par team will all help him in his first start.

Lance Dawe: I think it’s reasonable to expect that he doesn’t turn the ball over and that he manages the game. Auburn shouldn’t be asking him to do anything aggressive, and I don’t expect him to try and be. He will want to take what the defense is giving him, and let the talent surrounding him win for him.

JD McCarthy: Despite their beat down of Florida two weeks ago, South Carolina is not a great team and Auburn should be able to limit how many times Finley has to throw the ball. I’d expect the offense to be run-heavy and let Finley rely on high percentage throws.

What bowl game would you like to see Auburn play in next month?

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: This week I wrote about a prediction that included Auburn playing Clemson in the Gator Bowl. I think that could be a fun trip for the Holiday season. It’s only a few hours away, it’s warm. And Clemson isn’t good this year.

LD: Anything but the Outback Bowl or a Big Ten school. I would like to see either the Duke’s Mayo Bowl or the Gator Bowl preferable with Virginia Tech. Anyone else from the ACC (Clemson, North Carolina, Wale Forest, etc.) I don’t want to mess with.

JDM: The Gator Bowl seems to be Auburn’s likely bowl game after losing to Mississippi State and Is like to see them against an ACC team.

Will the running game impact Saturday’s game?

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

ZB: Of course. Either Auburn will get things going on the ground and it will open up the offense or it will be stopped early and the South Carolina defense could capitalize on a passing offense that may be hindered for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

LD: I hope it does, but I don’t think it will. Even in games where Auburn has been expected to be able to run the ball this year, they haven’t been able to.

JDM: Yes, Auburn should lean on its running backs with Finley making his first start to help him get comfortable. If Auburn can get the running game going then they should not have to put the game in Finley’s hands.

What is your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

DAMON HIGGINS/palmbeachdailynews.com

ZB: It’s mac and cheese. This isn’t a discussion.

LD: This was really tough. Potatoes au gratin or cornbread. I’m a sucker for good cornbread.

JDM: Mac & Cheese. I don’t care how you prepare it, it’s going to be the first side I grab and I will be getting more.

Score predictions

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

ZB: Auburn 21, South Carolina 13

LD: Auburn 17, South Carolina 19

JDM: Auburn 28, South Carolina 17

