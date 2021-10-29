Auburn Wire Roundtable: Ole Miss Predictions

The Auburn Tigers will have another chance at a top ten team inside Jordan hare Stadium as they host Lane Kiffin, Matt Corrall, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers were not able to win at home against the top team in college football when the Georgia Bulldogs came to town, but there is a much different feeling around The Plains as fans get ready for Ole Miss.

The Tigers are favored and projected to win virtually everywhere someone looks and it could be a huge night for the Auburn Tigers.

Let’s discuss that game in this week’s Auburn Wire Roundtable.

Will Auburn get the running game going again?

Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Zac Blackerby: I don’t think so. The SEC is going to force Bo nix to throw the football. We’ve seen it with LSU, Arkansas, and Georgia. I bet Ole Miss does the same thing.

Lance Dawe: They’ve got to. Ole Miss is 13th in the SEC in rushing yards allowed per game. A well-rested Tank should return to form against the Rebels.

JD McCarthy: Yes, the Ole Miss defense has not been impressive against the run and Auburn should be able to move the ball on the ground at home.

Which wide receiver will step up on Saturday?

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

ZB: Kobe Hudson. He’s showing that he’s a natural.

LD: I think I like Kobe Hudson to continue to be the No. 1 guy for Auburn. The targets should be spread out but Hudson should come out on top.

JDM: Kobe Hudson, he’s been the best receiver all year and a big game could be in store.

Who throws more picks on Saturday between Nix and Corral?

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: Corral. I think Auburn will use the bye week to help install some new things on the defense.

Story continues

LD: If someone throws an interception, I honestly think it’s Corral, given that he has a relatively depleted reviving core right now, not to mention the fact that he is a little banged up himself. And the offensive line is dealing with injuries. Pressure will get to Corral, and if any quarterback turns the ball over, it will be him.

JDM: Corral, both he and Nix have done a great job in not turning the ball over this season, but Auburn will pick off the aggressive Corral at some point in the game.

How many sacks will the Tigers get against Ole Miss?

AP Photo/John Raoux

ZB: I’ll say two. THat’s what Ole Miss is giving up every game. We may see a ton of pressures though.

LD: I’ll say three. Again, Ben Brown, the Ole Miss center (40 career starts), is out for the season. Auburn is going to get pressure on a line that already allows it.

JDM: Four, Auburn has been able to get after the quarterback this season and Ole Miss gives up 2.29 sacks per game, expect Auburn to get pressure throughout the game.

Score Predictions

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: Auburn 37, Ole Miss 27

LD: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 34

JDM: Auburn 38, Ole Miss 32

1

1