Auburn Wire Roundtable: Discussions ahead of Auburn-LSU

Auburn football is set to return to the gridiron this weekend to face rival LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Auburn Wire staff, like most Auburn fans, are excited for the Tigers to take the field following a week off. For the first time in two weeks, the guys got together to reflect on the season to this point, and to share their expectations for Auburn heading into the final seven games of the season.

The No. 20 LSU Tigers are favored by nearly every sportsbook, expert prediction, and data analysis out there, can Auburn pull off the upset? Who needs to step up in order to ensure bowl eligibility for the Tigers? Writers Taylor Jones, JD McCarthy, and Brian Hauch weigh in on those questions, as well as many others surrounding Auburn.

Here is this week’s Auburn Wire roundtable

Curing the bye week blues

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Which College Football game(s) did you watch over the bye week? Which were the most intriguing?

TJ: I watched a handful of games including LSU-Missouri and Texas-Oklahoma. It was a great appetizer for what ultimately turned into a sour course of Atlanta Braves baseball.

JM: Oklahoma vs. Texas was the best game that I have seen all season and seeing Oklahoma make a statement was unexpected, I’m looking forward to them potentially playing again in the Big 12 Championship game.

BH: The Red River Rivalry was amazing television yet again. Coming into the game I believed Texas was the best team in the country, that is not the case anymore. In terms of the SEC, Alabama traveling to College Station and barely escaping A&M was a fun one.

Bottle it up

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn played well last Saturday against Georgia. Does having a bye week slow them down? Or do you see them carrying momentum into LSU?

TJ: I hope that I’m proven wrong, but it seems as if Auburn always has a letdown following a big performance. We saw Auburn struggle against Cal following a monster game with UMass, then we watched Auburn hit a wall in College Station after a big game against Samford. The Tigers then followed that up with a near win against No. 1 Georgia. Hopefully, the bye week allowed them to freshen up and we can see a UMass, Samford, or Georgia type of performance from this team.

JM: They should be able to keep it going, while Auburn has a ton of new players, many of them are veterans and they needed the chance to try and get healthier ahead of the stretch run of the season.

BH: I think the momentum from the game carries over into practice and hopefully into the game against LSU, but it would have been better to get this game in before the bye week. Playing a road game after a bye is never ideal, especially against a talented team that is trying to figure out its own issues.

The best chance for an upset

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has three ranked teams remaining on their schedule: LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama. Two of those games will be at home. How many of these teams do you realistically see Auburn beating?

TJ: I like the possibility of them winning at least two of these. The good news when it comes to these upcoming challenges is that two of them will be at home. The Tigers get Ole Miss and Alabama at home, which helps their chances immensely. I’m not ready to predict a blowout, or even a win, but Ole Miss and Alabama have the best chance to experience an upset at Jordan-Hare.

JM: I think they will be able to play all three teams relatively close but they ultimately lose all three. Their offense just hasn’t looked enough for me to pick them against any ranked teams.

BH: One. The Tigers are going to have an extremely hard time beating LSU on the road, and I don’t know if they have the offensive firepower to keep up with Ole Miss. I’m still sticking to my preseason prediction that they’ll win the Iron Bowl to close out the regular season.

The Woody to my Buzz

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Jaylin Simpson was the MVP of the defense through the first five games. Who has the opportunity to step up and mirror his output?

TJ: I like the emergence of Eugene Asante through the first five games, and I don’t expect him to slow down. He and Simpson are a great pair when it comes to giving opposing quarterbacks fits.

JM: Nehemiah Pritchett had high expectations coming into the season but an early injury forced him to miss the first few games. The bye week should finally have him back to full strength, and he has the opportunity to take off in the second half of the year.

BH: Eugene Asante has burst onto the scene this season and I think he can keep it up and give Simpson a run for his money as the defensive MVP.

A fresh start

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

How do you expect Payton Thorne to perform the rest of the way?

TJ: I expect Thorne to do well enough to get Auburn to bowl eligibility, but I don’t anticipate him “surprising” any of Auburn’s opponents due to the amount of film that is out.

JM: He should look better as he continues to get more comfortable with the offense and his receivers but I don’t think it is realistic to expect him to suddenly start lighting up the league.

BH: We know what we are going to get from Thorne at this point. He may improve slightly, but I’m not counting on a major upgrade after the bye week.

Pulling off an upset

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

What will Auburn need to do in order to escape with its second straight win over LSU at Tiger Stadium?

TJ: Auburn will need to find a way to win the time of possession battle. The less time that Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabors have on the field, the better Auburn’s chances are at winning.

JM: The defense will have to hold them to field goals and the offense will have to take advantage of their struggling defense.

BH: The offense is going to have to be able to throw the ball, and Auburn needs to score with LSU’s dynamic offense. The Auburn secondary needs to continue to play lights out, as LSU receiver Malik Nabers may be the best player they’ve faced all year not named Brock Bowers.

Bayou Bengals win

© Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

What is your final score prediction?

TJ: LSU 31 Auburn 28

JM: LSU 38 Auburn 20

BH: LSU 27 Auburn 13

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire