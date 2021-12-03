Auburn Wire Roundtable: Discussing a busy week on The Plains

It has been a crazy week covering Auburn sports.

The Tigers moved on from their offensive coordinator on Monday. Five players entered the transfer portal, and college football fans watched a crazy three-day span of big-name head coaches jumping ship to lead programs on the other side of the country.

In this week’s roundtable, we discuss these things as well as speculate about what could go on in Atlanta for the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Let’s jump into it.

What are you expecting from the SEC Championship?

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Blackerby: I’m expecting Alabama to pull it out. I think there’s a lot of pressure on Georgia.

Lance Dawe: A blowout. If Alabama can’t block Auburn, they won’t be able to block Georgia. Bryce Young may get so tired of running for his life he’ll transfer.

JD McCarthy: I expect Georgia to control the game and beat Alabama. The Georgia defense should be able to dominate the line of scrimmage and prevent Bryce Young from getting comfortable in the pocket.

Were you surprised with Harsin moving on from Mike Bobo?

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

ZB: I was. I think it makes sense but I didn’t really expect it. Excited to see who they go with.

LD: Not necessarily. What he has done in November has been a fireable offense in my opinion. Not a good look after starting 6-2.

JDM: No, after the way the offense finished the season a change needed to be made and Harsin has shown he is not afraid to make a change if he thinks one is necessary.

Is Auburn’s leading receiver in 2022 currently on the roster?

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ZB: I do. I think it’s Kobe Hudson.

LD: Optimistically, no. This is the worst crop of receivers Auburn has in as long as I can remember. I hope their next best guy is coming from the portal.

JDM: Yes, and his name is Kobe Hudson. He currently leads Auburn in receiving and he should only get better with another year as a starter. Auburn should pursue another experienced receiver in the transfer portal, but it can be hard to land a true No. 1 receiver.

Which of the transfers this week was the biggest shock?

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

ZB: Emotionally, I think it’s Shaun Shivers. As far as looking at on-field production for the 2022 season, I’ll say Ladarius Tennison.

LD: Shivers. Just thought he was an Auburn guy and wouldn’t want to leave, to be honest, I thought he would graduate and that would be that. Hope he gets a thousand-yard season wherever he goes.

JDM: None of the transfers have been shocking to me but I think Tashawn Manning was the most surprising. Auburn’s offensive line could experience some extreme turnover this offseason and after playing in every game this season, he could be in line for a bigger role next year.

Favorite memory from Shaun Shivers.

AP Photo/Butch Dill

ZB: I put this question here so we could use this picture.

LD: Definitely the 2019 Iron Bowl run where he obliterated Xavier McKinney. That run was art.

JDM: His run in the Iron Bowl is one of the best I’ve ever seen and the hit he delivered to Xavier McKinney will be something Auburn fans remember forever.

