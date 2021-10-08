Auburn Wire Roundtable: The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will have another chapter added to its storied history on Saturday.

The Auburn Tigers host the Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium for what could be a very entertaining and physical matchup.

In this week’s weekly installment of the Auburn Wire Roundtable, the site’s staff is joined by UGA Wire’s Joe Vitale.

Let’s jump into the conversation about the matchup.

How much will the crowd make an impact on the game at Jordan-Hare Stadium?

Zac Blackerby: I think the crowd could impact the Georgia offense but I think the defense will still be the strength and not be affected.

Lance Dawe: It’s going to be huge, especially if JT Daniels doesn’t play. Stetson Bennett IV hasn’t ever played in a 100% capacity crowd that is as hostile as Auburn’s. It’s going to be rocking in Jordan-Hare on Saturday, and it could lead to some Bulldog miscues. A turnover could be all Auburn needs to take this game over.

JD McCarthy: I think it will make a significant impact. This is the biggest game in Jordan-Hare Stadium since the 2019 Iron Bowl and the stadium should be incredibly loud. This is also the biggest road game Georgia has played since 2019 and it will be interesting to see how they handle the environment.

Joe Vitale: It should definitely make a difference. Georgia gas consistently struggled against SEC West teams on the road since Kirby Smart arrived in Athens.

Will Bo Nix or Stetson Bennett IV be the best quarterback on the field Saturday?

ZB: I think Nix is the better quarterback but Bennet’s numbers may look better on Saturday. The surrounding cast for Georgia is one of the best groups of talent in the country.

LD: It’s going to be Nix. I fear that Georgia will be able to do more offensively than some fans think on Saturday, but it won’t be because of Bennett’s play. Nix is going to have to shoulder the load for the Auburn offense. This game is also at home for Nix, a place where Nix has a great track record. He’ll play better than Bennett.

JDM: I think Bennett will be the better quarterback, but that has more to do about the Georgia defense than Nix. Georgia has one of the best defenses we have seen in some time and will make it a miserable day for the Auburn offense.

JV: I would think Bo Nix. Bennett isn’t asked to do much, so he won’t put up big numbers.

Will Auburn’s tight ends continue to be successful against the Georgia Defense?

ZB: I think if Auburn is going to have to have some success, they will need Shenker to have a week like he had against LSU. I think Auburn will look to get the tight ends and the running backs involved in the passing game.

LD: With inexperience and youth plaguing the receiver room, I think Auburn finds a way to work Shenker, Fromm, and maybe even Luke Deal into the rotation. I expect Auburn to try and get Nix comfortable early, and the connection he has with Shenker may prove to be important at the start of this ballgame.

JDM: Yes, John Samuel Shanker has been Auburn’s best receiver this year and that will continue this week. Auburn has done a good job of using their tight ends to help the offense in several ways and I think they can do so again against Georgia.

JV: I don’t think anybody can be successful against this Georgia defense. They may get a good bit of catches, but I don’t expect it to lead to anything.

Will Auburn have more rushing yards or passing yards on Saturday?

ZB: I’ll say passing yards. I don’t see Auburn being able to run the ball with a lot of success. If they get down early, the Tigers will need to go through the air to try to get back into the game.

LD: Passing yards. Without a fully healthy Tank Bigsby, Auburn will have a hard time rushing for more yards over passing yards. Not to knock on Jarquez Hunter, but I expect the ground game to be limited in what it can do, especially with how stout UGA has been in rush defense (68 rushing yards allowed per game).

JDM: Passing, Auburn will have look to run the ball early but will be forced to throw more as they play from behind. Auburn won’t be efficient in either way, but they should be able to get some yards through the air.

JV: Passing yards. Georgia doesn’t allow much of either, but I think Nix has to throw it a lot in the second half.

Share your score predictions.

ZB: Auburn 10 Georgia 27

LD: Auburn 17 Georgia 27

JDM: Auburn 17 Georgia 35

JV: Auburn 3 Georgia 31

