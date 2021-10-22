Auburn Wire Roundtable: College football during the bye week

It’s going to be a slower weekend of college football for Auburn fans.

Auburn is on a bye week and the rest of the SEC slate is pretty grim and leaves a lot to be desired.

The off week comes at a great time for the Tigers as they heal up and get ready for the final leg of their SEC schedule.

In this week’s Auburn Wire Roundtable, Lance Dawe, JD McCarthy, and I look at some questions that are happening throughout the SEC and what Auburn’s season looks like after the bye week.

What do you think Auburns biggest goal for the bye week?

Zac Blackerby: Get Owen Pappoe healthy. Auburn’s going to need a healthy Pappoe to have a shot at slowing down the Ole Miss offense.

Lance Dawe: Working on the running game. Auburn needs to be able to be versatile in how they operate so teams don’t hone in on stopping just one thing. The passing game won’t be as good as it was against Arkansas.

JD McCarthy: Get healthy for the final stretch of the season. Chandler Wooten has played great but getting Owen Pappoe back would be a huge boost to the defense.

What game are you most interested in this weekend?

ZB: Ole Miss vs LSU. Not even close. That Bama/UT “rivalry” is not it.

LD: LSU vs Ole Miss. Matt Corral isn’t 100%, and if he doesn’t play, LSU may have a legitimate shot to win.

JDM: Ole Miss vs. LSU. LSU is coming off a huge win and announcing that Ed Orgeron will not be back next year, in interested to see how this team plays the rest of the season. Also, Ole Miss is always entertaining.

Who has impressed you the most this year for Auburn?

ZB: Colby Wooden has been a freak. His ability to push the pocket from the interior defensive line has been a treat to watch.

LD: Jarquez Hunter. Auburn needed stability in the backfield outside of Tank Bigsby, and they’ve got it in Hunter. He’s really impressed me and I can’t wait to see what his future with the Tigers holds.

JDM: Bo Nix, when Nix was pulled against Georgia State, I thought things could get ugly for the offense. Nix instead bounced back with a huge performance against LSU and one of his best games ever against Arkansas. Those were the performances you expect from a veteran quarterback in the SEC.

What’s your favorite play of the season so far?

ZB: Hunter’s run against Georgia State was historic. Seeing a play that will live on in the record books for a long time is a pretty special thing.

LD: The Bo Nix scramble touchdown on fourth and two. Finding Tyler Fromm in the back of the endzone.

JDM: The insane throw from Nix to Tyler Fromm. That play showed why Nix was such a huge recruit and was a reminder that he can do special things on the football field.

Predict Auburns final record for 2021

ZB: 8-4

LD: 10-2

JDM: 7-5

