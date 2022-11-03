Auburn Wire projects week 10 SEC slate

Auburn Football will not have a lack of motivation heading into this week’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville.

Monday was an interesting day at Auburn University regarding its’ athletic department. Not only was Auburn’s football coach fired, but the University also approved the hire of John Cohen as athletic director. Cohen, ironically, comes from Mississippi State.

Auburn obviously wants to win for interim coach Carnell Williams, but also wants to rub the Bulldogs’ nose into the fact that they just stole their athletic director.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State is not the only interesting game on the SEC slate this weekend. This weekend’s docket features two top-10 battles, No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, and No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama.

The staff at Auburn Wire has taken time to break down this week’s SEC schedule, and pick the victors. Here’s the forecast for week 10’s games according to writer Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells.

Kentucky at Missouri

Taylor Kentucky J.D. Kentucky River Kentucky

Florida at Texas A&M

Taylor Florida J.D. Texas A&M River Florida

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

Taylor Georgia J.D. Tennessee River Georgia

Liberty at Arkansas

Taylor Arkansas J.D. Arkansas River Arkansas

Alabama at LSU

Taylor Alabama J.D. Alabama River Alabama

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Taylor South Carolina J.D. South Carolina River South Carolina

Auburn at Mississippi State

Taylor Mississippi State J.D. Mississippi State River Mississippi State

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire