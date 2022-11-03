Auburn Wire projects week 10 SEC slate

Taylor Jones
·1 min read

Auburn Football will not have a lack of motivation heading into this week’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville.

Monday was an interesting day at Auburn University regarding its’ athletic department. Not only was Auburn’s football coach fired, but the University also approved the hire of John Cohen as athletic director. Cohen, ironically, comes from Mississippi State.

Auburn obviously wants to win for interim coach Carnell Williams, but also wants to rub the Bulldogs’ nose into the fact that they just stole their athletic director.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State is not the only interesting game on the SEC slate this weekend. This weekend’s docket features two top-10 battles, No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, and No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama.

The staff at Auburn Wire has taken time to break down this week’s SEC schedule, and pick the victors. Here’s the forecast for week 10’s games according to writer Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells.

Kentucky at Missouri

Taylor

Kentucky

J.D.

Kentucky

River

Kentucky

 

Florida at Texas A&M

Taylor

Florida

J.D.

Texas A&M

River

Florida

 

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia

Taylor

Georgia

J.D.

Tennessee

River

Georgia

 

Liberty at Arkansas

Taylor

Arkansas

J.D.

Arkansas

River

Arkansas

 

Alabama at LSU

Taylor

Alabama

J.D.

Alabama

River

Alabama

 

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Taylor

South Carolina

J.D.

South Carolina

River

South Carolina

 

Auburn at Mississippi State

Taylor

Mississippi State

J.D.

Mississippi State

River

Mississippi State

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories