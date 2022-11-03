Auburn Wire projects week 10 SEC slate
Auburn Football will not have a lack of motivation heading into this week’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville.
Monday was an interesting day at Auburn University regarding its’ athletic department. Not only was Auburn’s football coach fired, but the University also approved the hire of John Cohen as athletic director. Cohen, ironically, comes from Mississippi State.
Auburn obviously wants to win for interim coach Carnell Williams, but also wants to rub the Bulldogs’ nose into the fact that they just stole their athletic director.
Auburn vs. Mississippi State is not the only interesting game on the SEC slate this weekend. This weekend’s docket features two top-10 battles, No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, and No. 10 LSU hosting No. 6 Alabama.
The staff at Auburn Wire has taken time to break down this week’s SEC schedule, and pick the victors. Here’s the forecast for week 10’s games according to writer Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells.
Kentucky at Missouri
Taylor
Kentucky
J.D.
Kentucky
River
Kentucky
Florida at Texas A&M
Taylor
Florida
J.D.
Texas A&M
River
Florida
No. 1 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
Taylor
Georgia
J.D.
Tennessee
River
Georgia
Liberty at Arkansas
Taylor
Arkansas
J.D.
Arkansas
River
Arkansas
Alabama at LSU
Taylor
Alabama
J.D.
Alabama
River
Alabama
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
Taylor
South Carolina
J.D.
South Carolina
River
South Carolina
Auburn at Mississippi State
Taylor
Mississippi State
J.D.
Mississippi State
River
Mississippi State