Auburn Wire predicts the SEC’s rivalry week slate of games

Taylor Jones
2 min read

Welcome to rivalry week in the Southeastern Conference.

SEC fans will be treated to three days worth of football this weekend, starting Thursday night when Ole Miss travels to Starkville to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.

Action resumes Friday with two SEC games. Arkansas travels to Missouri, then Florida faces Florida State on the road in the nightcap. The game between the Gators and Seminoles will lead way into a full slate of rivalry games on Saturday, which includes the Iron Bowl.

How does the staff at Auburn Wire see “rivalry week” playing out across the SEC? Here’s a look at how writers Taylor JonesJ.D. McCarthy, and River Wells see this weekend’s games playing out.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Taylor Jones

Mississippi State

J.D. McCarthy

Ole Miss

River Wells

Ole Miss

Arkansas at Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Arkansas

J.D. McCarthy

Arkansas

River Wells

Arkansas

Florida at Florida State

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Florida State

J.D. McCarthy

Florida State

River Wells

Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Georgia

J.D. McCarthy

Georgia

River Wells

Georgia

South Carolina at Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Clemson

J.D. McCarthy

Clemson

River Wells

Clemson

Louisville at Kentucky

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Louisville

J.D. McCarthy

Kentucky

River Wells

Louisville

LSU at Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

LSU

J.D. McCarthy

LSU

River Wells

LSU

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Tennessee

J.D. McCarthy

Tennessee

River Wells

Vanderbilt

Auburn at Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Taylor Jones

Auburn

J.D. McCarthy

Alabama

River Wells

Alabama

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

