Auburn Wire predicts the SEC’s rivalry week slate of games

Welcome to rivalry week in the Southeastern Conference.

SEC fans will be treated to three days worth of football this weekend, starting Thursday night when Ole Miss travels to Starkville to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.

Action resumes Friday with two SEC games. Arkansas travels to Missouri, then Florida faces Florida State on the road in the nightcap. The game between the Gators and Seminoles will lead way into a full slate of rivalry games on Saturday, which includes the Iron Bowl.

How does the staff at Auburn Wire see “rivalry week” playing out across the SEC? Here’s a look at how writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells see this weekend’s games playing out.

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Taylor Jones Mississippi State J.D. McCarthy Ole Miss River Wells Ole Miss

Arkansas at Missouri

Taylor Jones Arkansas J.D. McCarthy Arkansas River Wells Arkansas

Florida at Florida State

Taylor Jones Florida State J.D. McCarthy Florida State River Wells Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Taylor Jones Georgia J.D. McCarthy Georgia River Wells Georgia

South Carolina at Clemson

Taylor Jones Clemson J.D. McCarthy Clemson River Wells Clemson

Louisville at Kentucky

Taylor Jones Louisville J.D. McCarthy Kentucky River Wells Louisville

LSU at Texas A&M

Taylor Jones LSU J.D. McCarthy LSU River Wells LSU

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Taylor Jones Tennessee J.D. McCarthy Tennessee River Wells Vanderbilt

Auburn at Alabama

Taylor Jones Auburn J.D. McCarthy Alabama River Wells Alabama

