Auburn Wire predicts the SEC’s rivalry week slate of games
Welcome to rivalry week in the Southeastern Conference.
SEC fans will be treated to three days worth of football this weekend, starting Thursday night when Ole Miss travels to Starkville to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
Action resumes Friday with two SEC games. Arkansas travels to Missouri, then Florida faces Florida State on the road in the nightcap. The game between the Gators and Seminoles will lead way into a full slate of rivalry games on Saturday, which includes the Iron Bowl.
How does the staff at Auburn Wire see “rivalry week” playing out across the SEC? Here’s a look at how writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells see this weekend’s games playing out.
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Taylor Jones
Mississippi State
J.D. McCarthy
Ole Miss
River Wells
Ole Miss
Arkansas at Missouri
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Arkansas
J.D. McCarthy
Arkansas
River Wells
Arkansas
Florida at Florida State
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Florida State
J.D. McCarthy
Florida State
River Wells
Florida State
Georgia Tech at Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Georgia
J.D. McCarthy
Georgia
River Wells
Georgia
South Carolina at Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Clemson
J.D. McCarthy
Clemson
River Wells
Clemson
Louisville at Kentucky
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Louisville
J.D. McCarthy
Kentucky
River Wells
Louisville
LSU at Texas A&M
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
LSU
J.D. McCarthy
LSU
River Wells
LSU
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Tennessee
J.D. McCarthy
Tennessee
River Wells
Vanderbilt
Auburn at Alabama
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Taylor Jones
Auburn
J.D. McCarthy
Alabama
River Wells
Alabama