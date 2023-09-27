Auburn Wire goes Behind Enemy Lines with UGA Wire

The next edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will put their six-game winning streak on the line at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, and enter the game with a 63-56-8 record all-time over the Tigers.

Georgia is 4-0 after wins over UT-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB. Several key players that have contributed to their unbeaten record include quarterback Carson Beck, tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Rara Thomas, and defensive back Tykee Smith.

In an effort to learn more about Auburn’s week five opponent, we called up UGA Wire editor James Morgan. He gave us valuable insight as to how Bulldogs fans feel about Carson Beck, the top receiver to watch for, and his personal take on the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

Here is this week’s Behind Enemy Lines with James Morgan of UGA Wire.

Status quo

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

It’s business as usual for Georgia through four games, as the Bulldogs are 4-0. What is the overall vibe in Athens surrounding the team through four games?

Georgia fans have high expectations for the Bulldogs this year. The Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule is fairly easy, especially since the SEC made Georgia cancel a road trip to Oklahoma, so it’s reasonable to expect this Georgia team to make another run to the College Football Playoff. Georgia is defending back-to-back national champions and returned a ton of talent for the 2023 season, but we really don’t know too much about the Bulldogs as they have only played one Power Five opponent (South Carolina) through four weeks. Georgia fans are still looking for a complete performance out of this team.

The Beckening

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fans were skeptical of Carson Beck at the beginning of the season. Has he earned the respect of Georgia fans yet? Or does he still have something to prove?

Carson Beck has played well to begin the season, but he has room to grow. It is tough to earn the respect of Georgia fans. Many fans were critical of Stetson Bennett and didn’t want him back even after he won a national title. The best thing I’ve seen from Beck is that he takes care of the football. Beck has six passing touchdowns and only one interception to start 2023. Beck’s first road start will come against Auburn, so he will have to prove that he can operate the offense in a tough environment on the road. Additionally, Beck still has to prove he can lead a team down the field when it has to score in the fourth quarter. He helped Georgia comeback from an 11-point deficit at home against South Carolina in Week 3, but Georgia will probably face a situation more desperate than that later in the year.

It's all about Rara

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Between Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas, who has been the most exciting transfer receiver to this point for Georgia?

I would say that Rara Thomas, who averages over 20 yards per catch, has been the more exciting player of the two. Thomas has seen more limited snaps than Lovett as he has been learning a very different offense after playing at Mississippi State in 2022. Dominic Lovett is more consistent at this point in time and is a former All-SEC player, but Thomas may have more potential. This Georgia team has an elite wide receiver room with a lot of speed and depth.

Establishing the run

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has been iffy when it comes to stopping the run this season. However, Georgia’s leading back has just 184 yards rushing. Do you expect Georgia to run more this week?

I think Georgia will really look to establish the run against Auburn to put Carson Beck in the best possible situations. If Georgia does not turn the ball over, then I don’t think many SEC teams can compete with the Dawgs. The Bulldogs have a backfield that is battling through a lot of injuries right now. Daijun Edwards, the team’s leading rusher, missed two games with a knee injury. Branson Robinson is out for the season with a knee injury. Kendall Milton and Roderick Robinson are both fighting injuries and it looks like Robinson won’t play against Auburn. Georgia is relying on walk-ons and even a wide receiver (Dillon Bell) to take some snaps at running back.

Tykee Island

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Tykee Smith has been a nightmare on defense this season. What makes him so special in the Georgia defensive backfield?

Smith has 15 total tackles and three interceptions this season and really stepped up against South Carolina. Smith is a playmaker. Yet, what makes it special is the depth and tackling ability of the Georgia defensive back room. Safety Malaki Starks, a preseason All-SEC first-team selection, is probably Georgia’s best defensive back. Safety Javon Bullard, who is questionable for the Auburn game with an ankle injury, is another preseason All-SEC first-team selection. Smith and Georgia’s stout defensive back room helps the Dawgs avoid giving up big plays.

The Deep South's Oldest Loving Rivalry

© Richard Hamm / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hugh Freeze says that he does not sense that the DSOR has as much of a sense of hatred as other rivalries. In your opinion, what does this rivalry game mean to you?

Georgia and Auburn are not the most hostile rivals. Georgia’s most hostile rivalry is probably Florida and I don’t have to tell you who Auburn’s most hostile rival is. The Bulldogs have been dominant in recent history against Auburn. There’s an extra boost of joy that comes to Georgia fans beating Auburn as opposed to another SEC foe. I am not happy about how Auburn defeated Georgia in 2010 or 2013. Georgia got revenge on the Tigers in the 2017 SEC championship, but it always seems like Auburn’s best seasons coincide with a dramatic win over Georgia. The Georgia-Auburn rivalry is one that should continue to be played annually as the SEC expands.

Dawgs on top

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What is your final score prediction?

Auburn does not have a quarterback with over 100 yards passing, against a Power Five opponent, since the Arkansas game of 2022. One-dimensional rushing teams don’t tend to play well against Georgia. Auburn’s defense is solid, but quarterback Carson Beck and Georgia will eventually open up a significant lead because the Tigers aren’t going to be scoring much. Prediction: Georgia 31, Auburn 6

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire