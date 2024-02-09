Auburn Wire goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ with Gators Wire ahead of Saturday’s Auburn-Florida showdown

The No. 11 Auburn Tigers travel to Florida on Saturday in hopes of extending its win streak to four games and bolstering its NCAA Tournament resume by earning another quad 1 win on the road.

The game will feature two top-five scoring offenses within the SEC, as the Gators check in at No. 3 in the conference with an average of 84.9 points scored per contest. Auburn is not far behind them with an 83.1 points per game average, which is fourth-best in the SEC. Florida is also the SEC’s best rebounding team with a collection of 44.5 boards per game.

Florida is 9-1 at home this season but tends not to piece together complete games. Can Auburn leave the O’Connell Center with its first win over Florida since 1996?

To best answer this question, we called on Adam Dubbin, managing editor of Gators Wire, to provide an in-depth look into the Florida Gators ahead of Saturday’s tilt. As usual, he delivered.

Here is this week’s Behind Enemy Lines feature with Adam Dubbin of Gators Wire.

There's no place like home

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida is 5-4 in SEC play and has played very well at home in conference play. What are some of the biggest differences with Florida’s play at home compared to playing on the road?

This is a question on every Gators fan’s mind and it’s not limited to just conference play — these guys struggle away from the O’Dome, period. It’s a night-and-day difference in results but the effort doesn’t seem drastically reduced on the road. It really comes down to the team’s comfort level at home, especially when you consider this team was mostly cobbled together in the offseason and have had only this season to gel.

Make them quit

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida lost a lead of 21 points in the second half of its game with Georgia on Jan. 27 before prevailing in overtime. Has Florida exhibited “don’t quit behavior” all season long? How important has their tenacity been to their success this season?

I’ll be honest, I would not consider the multitude of games that the Gators have blown second-half leads as “don’t quit”. They have a tendency to take their foot off the pedal and allow teams to get back into the game, after which they have to grind to earn what in some cases should have been clear wins. The TAMU loss exemplified this well.

The "Golden" protege

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bruce Pearl assistant Todd Golden is in his second season as the Gators’ head coach. How is he received in Gainesville?

The fanbase is pretty lukewarm on him right now. He certainly is not under the level of scrutiny that Billy Napier is facing, but there is some pressure to get this program back to a top-25 level of performance. The late-game collapses have not helped his cause, however.

Take your pick

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Gators have five players who average double-figure scoring outputs every night. Which player would you consider to be the most dangerous in the lineup?

Will Richard has the most potential for explosive offensive outputs among the top five players but Walter Clayton Jr. is the steadiest of the bunch. If Tyrese Samuel could hit free throws at a better clip, he might be the most dangerous, but he can easily be neutralized with a hack-a-Shaq approach.

Outside the arch

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Which element of Auburn’s game concerns you the most heading into Saturday?

Realistically, Auburn is a better team top to bottom than Florida, including the coaching staff. But one of the Gators’ Achilles heels this year has been their perimeter defense, so if the Tigers can start lighting it up from outside, their chances of coming away victorious are extremely high.

Tigers on top

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

What is your final score prediction?

Playing on their home court and looking to bounce back from the TAMU loss, I expect Florida to bring everything they have against Auburn on Saturday. The Gators will out-rebound the Tigers — specifically on the offensive glass — but that won’t be enough to fend off the visitors. Todd Golden’s team will take a lead into the final minutes… but once again will come up short. Auburn 86, Florida 83

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire