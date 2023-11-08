Auburn Wire goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ ahead of Auburn’s game at Arkansas

Auburn looks to extend its winning streak to three games on Saturday when it travels to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Tigers will enter the game with confidence after picking up its second victory in a row last Saturday at Vanderbilt. However, the Razorbacks will enter the game on Saturday with positive vibes as well following their upset win over Florida in overtime.

Prior to the game in Gainesville, Arkansas fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos and called upon Kenny Guiton to fill the vacant seat. Arkansas defeated Florida behind a balanced attack that ended with 481 total yards.

Before the Tigers and Hogs tee it up on Saturday, we sat down with Derek Oxford of Razorbacks Wire to get to know the Razorbacks better. How confident is the team following the win over Florida? How dangerous can Arkansas be with KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders at full strength? Is Travis Williams as universally loved in Fayetteville as he is in Auburn? Those questions, and more, are answered in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Cooking with grease

Arkansas earned its first win last Saturday at Florida with Kenny Guiton as the new offensive coordinator. Has the fanbase found a new sense of confidence due to the change?

Definitely a feel good moment for the fan base getting the first ever win in Gainesville and the offense actually looking competent after a completely dreadful October offensively. Guiton is the toast of the town this week, but if things regress against Auburn this week, he’ll go from the penthouse to the outhouse quickly.

Rocket Power

Rocket Sanders also had his first big game of the season after battling injury all season long. How dangerous can this Arkansas offense be with both KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders healthy and playing at their highest level?

They were both preseason first-team all-SEC for a reason. They’re hard to bring down, and if Arkansas can actually make the opponent respect the run game, then that just opens things up for KJ through the air.

Air control

Auburn’s defense leads the SEC in created turnovers with 15. How prone is Arkansas’ offense to committing turnovers?

Arkansas has been a little more careless with the football this year than they have been in previous years, but KJ (Jefferson) is usually pretty smart with the ball in his hands. Usually his interceptions come on like a Hail Mary at the end of the half or at the end of the game or if he’s just forcing something to try and make a play.

Pit Boss

Last season was a defining game for former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, as a loss to Arkansas was officially his last game. What would a loss to Auburn mean for the future of Sam Pittman?

It wouldn’t be the death knell to his tenure (a loss to FIU the following week probably would be), but they haven’t won a home game since Kent State on Sept. 9. This Auburn team is formidable but it’s certainly beatable. He needs to win this game to keep the good vibes going and avoid more players wanting out of their commitments or jumping in the transfer portal.

Let me see that (Razorback) walk

Travis Williams is still a beloved figure around the Plains despite being a coordinator for an SEC West rival. What are the vibes around Arkansas surrounding Williams?

Fans are in love with Williams and his staff. He’s made the defense do almost a total 180 from a year ago. His energy and enthusiasm is infectious

Hogs on top

What is your score prediction?

I’ll go Arkansas 28-24 at home; they take an early lead, let Auburn back in the game and then close it out.

