Auburn Wire goes Behind Enemy Lines with Roll Tide Wire ahead of 88th Iron Bowl

Week 13 of the college football season is already here, which means it is time for rivalry week. Auburn hosts No. 8 Alabama on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in hopes to snap a three-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

Within the first three weeks of the season, Alabama endured a tough home loss to Texas and survived a scare at USF. Since then, Alabama has found confidence within its’ offensive line and has settled on a quarterback. Now, Alabama is 10-1 and will continue to play at a high level in hopes of securing a College Football Playoff bid.

What is the story of the 2023 Alabama Crimson Tide? To learn more, we reached out to Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire to ask questions regarding the more important storylines surrounding Nick Saban and the rivals to the West.

How much has quarterback Jalen Milroe progressed? How well will he be protected? Where was he during the infamous Kick Six?

Those questions, and more, are answered in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

We have to take this one

It was very obvious that Auburn dropped the ball during “Cupcake Saturday” by losing to New Mexico State. What was the Alabama fanbase’s reaction to the loss?

As you can imagine it was pure joy to start with. But Alabama fans have seen enough of this rivalry that the outcome of that game is not an indicator of how the Iron Bowl might go.

Go on, Jalen

Jalen Milroe has slowly become a crowd favorite after needing a few games to warm up. What has led to his progression?

I think confidence has been a contributor but I also believe everyone around Milroe, including the coaching staff, has been better as well. So I think natural progression that comes with experience coupled with a growing confidence has led to people seeing his potential.

Protecting Milroe

Alabama does not have many faults, but its lowest PFF grade is pass-blocking. How well will the offensive line need to perform in order to protect Milroe and slow down the likes of Marcus Harris, Elijah McAllister, and Jalen McLeod?

That part of the game will play a major role in determining the outcome. The offensive line was flat-out bad to start the season but has shown a lot of improvements over the past few weeks. Milroe has proven that if given time, he can make plays with both his arm and his legs.

Payton's first taste of Tide

Payton Thorne has progressively grown as a passer and can flash the wheels at times. He is not known as the top dual-threat quarterback in the nation, but how has Alabama held up against dual-threats this season?

They have done fair against true dual-threat quarterbacks. The one that comes to mind is Jayden Daniels of LSU and he shredded the Tide defense with his legs. I am not throwing shade at Thorne, but I am not sure he is Jayden Daniels!

A defining moment

The 10th anniversary of the Kick Six is this year. Do you remember where you were when you watched the play unfold?

I do remember. I was at home watching the game with my pregnant wife. But I think what I remember most was just the amount of disbelief at what I had just witnessed. None of us had ever seen anything like it and it is certainly one of the most impactful plays in college football history.

Tide on top

What is your final score prediction for this year’s game?

Look, this game always scares me regardless of record, especially when it is played on the Plains. But I always believe that more times than not the best team wins the game. Alabama is starting to roll and they seem to be playing with an edge that I have not seen in a couple of seasons. I think there will be a lot of “feeling out” early on in the contest, but over four quarters, Alabama is just too strong. Give me the Tide, 34-14.

