Auburn Wire goes ‘Behind Enemy Lines’ with Aggies Wire

The Auburn Tigers are set to begin SEC play this weekend. First up on the menu is the Texas A&M Aggies.

Texas A&M enters the game with a 2-1 record after earning wins over New Mexico and ULM. Their lone loss was to the Miami Hurricanes, 48-33, in week two.

The Aggies feature several key players on their roster such as quarterback Conner Weigman, wide receivers Ainias Smith and Evan Stewart, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Outside of those players, the biggest storyline heading into the game is the level of intensity that head coach Jimbo Fisher’s seat is enduring.

In an effort to learn more about this week’s opponent, we called upon Aggies Wire editor Cameron Ohnysty, and he delivered.

Ohnysty talks about Conner Weigman, red zone defense, and the heat regarding Jimbo Fisher’s seat in this week’s edition of Behind Enemy Lines.

Winning the war

The Aggies bounced back to defeat ULM last weekend. What were your takeaways from the win?

First off, as the kids say, quarterback Conner Weigman is HIM after passing for 337 yards with an 86.2% completion rate. In comparison, senior do-it-all wide receiver Ainias Smith casually led the game in receiving with 127 yards, joining Grand Valley State transfer wideout Jahdae Walker’s 110-yard receiving day. Defensively, the Aggie’s talented defensive front still had issues pressuring the quarterback; however, the linebacker filled their gaps, and the secondary held UL Monroe to 95 yards through the air, so it was a much better showing overall.

Category 5 beatdown

Prior to the ULM game, Texas A&M fell at Miami. What were some of the events that led to the loss?

Defense, plain and simple. While second-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin is certainly the man to blame for most of the lapses seen against the Hurricanes, poor tackling, abysmal covering in the deep third, and virtually zero pass rush against an above-average offensive line is purely a combination of a lack of effort, and failure to mix up scheme when needed. Offensively, Conner Weigman threw for over 300 yards, yet the Aggies’ stout offensive line couldn’t pick up a blitz to save their lives, as Weigman faced the pressure of 33 of his 57 drop-back attempts.

Blowing off the coverage

Conner Weigman has been one of the most efficient passers in the SEC. Auburn, however, is not known for its pass rush but is strong when it comes to pass coverage. How well does Weigman typically perform against solid secondaries?

Not including lesser opponents in New Mexico and UL Monroe, Weigman’s quick release and ability to hit tight windows was seen in small doses during his four starts in 2022, and against a respectable Miami secondary, which included future NFL safety Kam Kinchens, he continued to exhibit an impressive combination of grit, confidence, and touch on his passes at nearly every level of the field. Auburn’s veteran secondary will be his toughest challenge yet, but with one of the more talented receiving units in the country, his confidence level in the pocket will diminish.

The threat is dual

Auburn has experimented with both Payton Thorne and Robby Ashford at the quarterback position. Which aspect of the Aggie defense will be the strongest against these QBs?

Before the win over Samford, I wasn’t aware of Thorne’s ability to make plays out of structure, making him somewhat of a wildcard ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Robby Ashford’s legs are a constant headache for every defense. Still, sophomore safety/cornerback Bryce Anderson, the fastest defender on the Aggies’ defense, will likely spy both signal callers to prevent explosive pickups on the ground. This will be a big game for Texas A&M’s linebacker duo of freshman Taurean York and junior Edgerrin Cooper, who, after a solid showing against UL Monroe, will need to future enhance their production against an Auburn team looking to establish the run early.

Stopping Ashford

Ashford usually plays in red-zone situations. How has Texas A&M performed in the red zone defensively?

So far, not great. Through three games, Texas A&M has allowed an 85% scoring rate in the red zone, and knowing how Hugh Freeze is going to utilize Ashford’s strengths, it’s vital that the Aggies stay focused on setting the edge and tackling in space, but let’s be honest; I’ll believe it when I see it.

The seat is cooking

What would a loss to Auburn do for Jimbo Fisher’s hot seat?

The flame is already lit, but it’s equivalent to a bunsen burner on the lowest possible level now, if the Aggies were to yet again lose to an Auburn team with one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, inside a packed Kyle Field nonetheless, a pyromaniac might be put in charge of said bunsen burner. Fisher’s future is based on beating the beatable teams and winning at least nine games in the WIDE open SEC West, and nothing against the Tigers, but the Aggies need to get the job done.

Aggies on top

What is your final score prediction?

Based solely on the progress the defense made in the win against the Warhawks, coupled with Conner Weigman’s recent press conference appearance in which he discussed last year’s ugly loss to Auburn and what he has learned since then, has got to make Aggie fans feel like this team has learned from their mistakes in the loss to Miami. The bottom line is if the Aggies’ offensive line holds, and the Payton Thorne/Robby Ashford combination is at least managed defensively, I’m giving Texas A&M a solid start to SEC play. Final score: Texas A&M 31, Auburn 21

